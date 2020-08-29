Nathan Glades scored four touchdowns and Always Wright passed for two scores as Joplin nipped Webb City 41-40 Friday night in a prep football season opener at half-full Junge Field.
The Eagles, who fell behind four times in the first half but led 27-25 at halftime, secured the victory when Joe Jasper recovered an onside kick after the first bounce with 43 seconds left.
Glades wound up with 177 yards on 27 carries, including touchdown runs of 2, 5 and 41 yards. The 41-yarder gave Joplin a 41-32 lead with 3:43 remaining. He also scored on a 92-yard kickoff in the second quarter.
Wright completed 18-of-22 passes with one interception for 186 yards. His touchdown strikes covered 28 yards to Trayshawn Thomas and 49 yards to Dante Washington. Washington grabbed eight passes for 97 yards, and Thomas had four for 45 yards.
Webb City, which lost an opening game for just the second time in 36 years, held a 410-382 edge in total yards. The Cardinals rushed for 377 yards, and tight end Gary Clinton had a 33-yard reception. Joplin's balanced attack produced 196 yards rushing and 186 passing.
Running back Devin Weathers had 21 carries for 175 yards for Webb City. Like Glades, Weathers tallied four touchdowns on runs of 59, 10 and 29 yards and returned a kickoff 97 yards in the first quarter.
Carthage 35, Ozark 14
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A five touchdown showing by sophomore running back Luke Gall helped Carthage claim a season-opening victory at David Haffner Stadium.
Gall recorded 259 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 46, 7, 7, 16 and 84 yards.
Carthage built a 14-0 lead in the first three minutes and eventually pulled away in the second half with 14 unanswered points.
The Carthage defense surrendered a couple touchdowns in the opening half — one on a 44-yard pass and another on an eight-yard run — before it took hold of the second half and shut down Ozark on its final five possessions.
Carthage senior quarterback Patrick Carlton finished 6-for-9 passing for 124 yards and rushed for 48 yards on 14 carries. Senior wide receiver Silas Templeman was the recipient of three passed and totaled 76 yards. The CHS offenses amassed 490 yards of offense overall.
Carl Junction 29, Willard 12
WILLARD, Mo. — After missing last season with an injury, Alex Baker returned to quarterback for Carl Junction and passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
Baker completed 23-of-36 passes, and Drew Patterson, who played quarterback in Baker's absence a year ago, had six catches for 128 yards as a wide receiver.
Baker's touchdown tosses went for 45 yards to Patterson, 4 yards to running back Brady Sims and 46 yards to Noah Southern.
Sims also scored on a two-yard run and finished with 107 yards on the ground.
Carl Junction led 22-6 at halftime as the Bulldogs' defense forced Willard to go three-and-out on its first five possessions.
Republic 21, Neosho 0
NEOSHO, Mo. — Avery Moody scored all three touchdowns (1, 14, 6 yards) as the Tigers spoiled Neosho's debut on its new turf field at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Turnovers and penalties plagued the Wildcats.
"I thought we'd perform better than we did," Neosho coach Leon Miller said. "Hats off to Republic; they took advantage of our mistakes. No excuses, we've just got to get better."
Around the Big 8
Seneca 34, Marshfield 30: At Marshfield, the Indians overcame a 27-14 halftime deficit and clinched the victory with a defensive stop in Marshfield territory with just over a minute left.
Jaxon Graham's two third-quarter touchdowns gave Seneca a 28-27 lead after three quarters. Graham's second score was set up by Lance Stephens' 55-yard completion to Zane cotton.
After Marshfield kicked a field goal, the Indians went back on top on a halfback pass from Dillon Myers to Conner Ackerson with 3:17 left.
Bluejays quarterback Bryant Bull passed for 228 yards and four touchdowns, and Blake Anderson had eight catches for 157 yards and a TD. Daylon Kanengieter ran 15 times for 116 yards.
Nevada 38, Rogersville 26: At Rogersville, Dylan Beacher's touchdown pass to Riley Trotter with two minutes remaining gave the Tigers a 12-point lead.
Nevada snapped a 16-game losing streak, dating back to a 62-20 decision over East Newton on Sept. 14, 2018.
Aurora 50, McDonald County 36: At Aurora, the Mustangs took a 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes, but Aurora scored 36 points in the next 16 minutes to take a 36-21 advantage.
Monett 20, Hollister 13: At Hollister, the Cubs' defense outscored the offense as Dylan Lynch returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
Lynch's second pick-6, a 37-yarder midway through the fourth quarter, erased Hollister's 13-12 lead.
Mount Vernon 21, Cassville 13: At Mount Vernon, quarterback Mason Ballay and wide receiver Rafe Darter connected 12 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, the last one a 38-yarder in the final minute to break a 13-13 tie.
Ballay, in his first start at quarterback, finished 17-of-22 for 195 yards.
Lamar 56, Springfield Catholic 12: At Springfield, the Tigers jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and earned the victory in Jared Beshore's debut as head coach of his alma mater.
Lamar had 490 total yards — 395 rushing and 95 passing. Case Tucker ran for 182 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns (16, 38, 25, 34 yards).
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
Lockwood 47, Pierce City 20: At Pierce City, quarterback Max Schnelle passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Tigers knocked off Pierce City, the two-time defending conference champion.
WEMO
Rich Hill vs. Jasper: The Eagles have to wait until Friday night's home game against Osceola to make their 8-man debut.
Rich Hill, which was added to the Jasper schedule after Chilhowee announced it was not playing this season, and the Eagles were postponed on Friday night and rescheduled for Saturday morning. But the game on Saturday was canceled by lightning.
