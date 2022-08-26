PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
MISSOURI
Nixa 41, Webb City 19
Joplin 34, Branson 3
Carl Junction 42, Ozark 21
Carthage 56, Republic 26
Neosho 79, Willard 72
Seneca 44, Aurora 8
Mount Vernon 31, McDonald County 7
Rogersville 35, East Newton 22
Nevada 62, Springfield Catholic 7
Reeds Spring 20, Monett 0
Lamar 48, Marshfield 0
Cassville 35, Hollister 26
Marionville 46, Stockton 22
Drexel 62, Liberal 8
Jasper 40, Osceola 8
Appleton City 44, Greenfield 20
Archie 68, Lockwood 24
OKLAHOMA
Quapaw 41, Salina 40
Miami 21, Dewey 0
