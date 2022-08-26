PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

MISSOURI

Nixa 41, Webb City 19

Joplin 34, Branson 3

Carl Junction 42, Ozark 21

Carthage 56, Republic 26

Neosho 79, Willard 72

Seneca 44, Aurora 8

Mount Vernon 31, McDonald County 7

Rogersville 35, East Newton 22

Nevada 62, Springfield Catholic 7

Reeds Spring 20, Monett 0

Lamar 48, Marshfield 0

Cassville 35, Hollister 26

Marionville 46, Stockton 22

Drexel 62, Liberal 8

Jasper 40, Osceola 8

Appleton City 44, Greenfield 20

Archie 68, Lockwood 24

OKLAHOMA

Quapaw 41, Salina 40

Miami 21, Dewey 0

