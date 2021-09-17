THIS WEEK
Friday's Results
Joplin 42, Carl Junction 6
Carthage 42, Webb City 14
Branson 58, Neosho 28
Nixa 21, Republic 10
Ozark 52, Willard 0
Lamar 48, Nevada 22
Seneca 35, East Newton 7
McDonald County 31, Monett 14
Rogersville 28, Cassville 13
Aurora 26, Mount Vernon 7
Reeds Spring 62, Springfield Catholic 28
Hollister 37, Marshfield 27
Diamond 35, Miller 12
Sarcoxie 28, Stockton 20
Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0
Marionville 48, Springfield Central 0
Liberal 60, Greenfield 14
Archie 28, Jasper 16
Lockwood 70, Appleton City 20
Drexel 62, Rich Hill 6
Osceola at Stanberry, postponed
Galena 42, Riverton 24
Girard 47, Columbus 26
Jayhawk-Linn 30, Baxter Springs 18
Washburn Rural 19, Pittsburg 17
Prairie View 38, Parsons 14
Colcord 41, Wyandotte 0
