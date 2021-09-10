THIS WEEK
Friday's Results
Joplin 42, Ozark 7
Carl Junction 33, Branson 7
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Webb City 56, Republic 20
Nixa 49, Willard 14
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
Nevada 48, Cassville 20
Monett 14, East Newton 0
Hollister 42, Seneca 27
Reeds Spring 42, Mount Vernon 0
Aurora 40, Rogersville 14
Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7
Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20
Lighthouse Sr. High 20, Diamond 3
Stockton 44, Ash Grove 36
Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0
Strafford 48, Miller 8
Jasper 64, Appleton City 8
Drexel 84, Liberal 0
Galena 20, St. Mary's Colgan 12
Riverton 32, Quapaw 20
Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0
Columbus 40, Field Kindley 8
Coweta 42, Frontenac 6
Parsons 32, Ida 14
Chanute 21, Pittsburg 7
Bluejacket 42, Chetopa 0
Eureka 38, Erie 18
Southeast 37, Jayhawk Linn 0
Chouteau 23, Wyandotte 10
