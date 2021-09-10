THIS WEEK

Friday's Results

Joplin 42, Ozark 7

Carl Junction 33, Branson 7

Carthage 71, Neosho 14

Webb City 56, Republic 20

Nixa 49, Willard 14

Lamar 31, McDonald County 7

Nevada 48, Cassville 20

Monett 14, East Newton 0

Hollister 42, Seneca 27

Reeds Spring 42, Mount Vernon 0

Aurora 40, Rogersville 14

Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7

Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20

Lighthouse Sr. High 20, Diamond 3

Stockton 44, Ash Grove 36

Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0

Strafford 48, Miller 8

Jasper 64, Appleton City 8

Drexel 84, Liberal 0

Galena 20, St. Mary's Colgan 12

Riverton 32, Quapaw 20

Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0

Columbus 40, Field Kindley 8

Coweta 42, Frontenac 6

Parsons 32, Ida 14

Chanute 21, Pittsburg 7

Bluejacket 42, Chetopa 0

Eureka 38, Erie 18

Southeast 37, Jayhawk Linn 0

Chouteau 23, Wyandotte 10

