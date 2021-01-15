BRANSON, Mo. — All Wright fired in a season-high 30 points as Joplin defeated Branson 69-62 on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference boys basketball game in the Pirates' gymnasium.
Wright, a freshman, started strong with 14 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the fourth. He hit two of his three 3-point goals in the first stanza.
"He was pretty good," Eagles coach Jeff Hafer said. "We led pretty big for most of the game — 18 was the largest. They chipped away in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter. They hit a 3 with three seconds left to get it to 68-62. Then they fouled us."
Always Wright and Dante Washington combined for 31 points for the Eagles (8-4, 1-1 COC). Wright tallied 17 points, including nine in the first half, and Washington scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
Kade Goodwin led Branson with 22 points, 18 in the second half. Kyle Scharbrough scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 18.
Joplin opens play in the Lebanon Tournament on Thursday.
OZARK 72, WEBB CITY 66
OZARK, Mo. — Ozark outscored Webb City 21-12 in the third quarter to erase a 33-28 halftime deficit.
Kyle Flavin led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by Blaine Cline with 17 and Ethan Whatley with 16.
The Cardinals (9-2, 1-1 COC) had four players in double figures, led by Trenten Hayes and Nickhai Howard with 14 apiece. Cohl Vaden netted 12 points, and Luke Brumit had 11.
Webb City outscored Ozark 16-10 in the second quarter to earn its five-point halftime lead.
The Cardinals play Fort Scott on Thursday in the first round of the Frontenac Tournament.
Nixa boys 66, Carthage 28
NIXA, Mo —Nixa (11-1) used a 21-9 run in the first quarter and never looked back in a 38-point triumph over Carthage (4-8).
The Eagles pushed their advantage to 41-20 at the break and 62-22 after three quarters of play.
Nixa featured a well-balanced scoring attack with Cole Ruffin (13), Jaret Nelson (11), Jason Jones (9), Jordyn Turner (9) and Kael Combs (8) pacing the way in scoring.
Silas Templeman posted a team-high six points for the Tigers. Carthage plays Emporia in the Chanute Ralph Miller Classic on Thursday with the start time to be announced.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 38, BOLIVAR 28
BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team recorded four falls, one technical fall and three decisions en route to a 10-point dual win over Bolivar on Thursday night at Bolivar High School.
Earning pins for Carthage were Carlos Reyes (113-pound weight class), Eli Sneed (138), Davion King (145) and Braxdon Tate (152). Luke Gall (182) claimed a win by technical fall, while Bradyn Tate (113), Brett Rockers (170) and Alexis Vasquez (285) each won by decision.
Carthage takes on Neosho in the annual Black and Blue Brawl on Tuesday.
