Alice Marie (Braker) Marti, age 88, of Liberal, MO, passed away September 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO, after a sudden illness. She was born June 28, 1932, in Barton County, MO, to Samuel and Sarah (Banwart) Braker. Alice graduated from Lamar High School in the class of 1950. She…