McDonald County's Lily Allman and Carthage's team earned first-place honors on Wednesday in the Joplin High School Invitational girls golf tournament at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Carthage, which had four players among the top-11 finishers, posted a four-player total of 375, followed by Mcdonald County 403, Webb City 425, Joplin 430 and Cassville 447. A total of 11 teams completed.
Allman, who placed third in a tournament earlier this week at Marshfield, led the field with a 7-over-par 78, posting nines of 40-38. She made a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole and five bogeys on the front nine. She had only two pars on the back nine to go along with birdies on the par-4 10th, par-3 15th and par-5 18th holes, two bogeys and two double bogeys.
Carthage teammates Hailey Bryant and Rylee Scott were next with 83 and 90, respectively. Bryant shot 45-38, highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 12th hole, and Scott shot 46-44.
Avery Chappell of Cassville was fourth with a 91, three shots ahead of Webb City's Sarah Oathout.
Completing the top-10 were Carthage's Ava Lacey with 97, Webb City's Sydney French with 98, Joplin's Emily Delman and Sophia Schwartz with 1-3 and McDonald County's Jolie Stipp with 104.
TENNIS
Monett 6, Neosho 3
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Cubs had four double winners and raised their dual record to 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Melanie Giselle Hernandez, Vianey Rodriguez, Katie Smith and Melissa Gomez won both their singles and doubles matches for Monett.
Neosho's points came on singles victories by Michelle Lindsay at No. 1, Emily Lemus at No. 2 and the No. 1 doubles team of Lindsay-Ana Ramirez.
Joplin 7, Carthage 2
The host Eagles earned their first dual victory of the season on Tuesday at the JHS Complex.
Joplin prevailed in three closely contested doubles matches — Emma Watts-Kennedy Schwartz by an 8-6 score at No. 1, Jensen Vowels-Lauren Laird 9-7 at No. 2 and Cloey Blank-Brynn Driver 8-5 at No. 3.
The Eagles had singles victories by Watts at No. 1, Vowels at No. 3, Laird at No. 4 and Blank at No. 6.
Carthage's two singles winners were Kianna Yates at No. 2 and Daniela Marquez at No. 5.
Carl Junction 7, Neosho 2
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Bulldogs won five of six singles matches on the Wildcats' courts Tuesday.
Carl Junction's winners were Mariah Barnett at No. 2, Hope Sponsel at No. 3, Valeria Alamina-Poor at No. 4, Jenna Besperat at No. 5 and Katherine Hodson at No. 6. Barnett-Besperat and Alamina-Poor/Hodson won at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.
Neosho's Michelle Lindsay prevailed at No. 1 singles and teamed up with Ana Ramirez to win at No. 1 doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Carl Junction tops Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Bulldogs rallied to beat Rogersville 3-1 (19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19) in a nonconference match on Tuesday night.
Carl Junction's leaders included Jessa Hylton with 10 kills, Jillian Kennedy with three blocks, Logan Jones with 29 assists and Olivia Vediz with 18 digs and five aces.
Rogersville received 10 kills from Katelyn Crossland, 19 assists from Sam Thompson and 17 digs from Natalie Scott.
Carthage prevails in 5 sets
STRAFFORD, Mo. — A seesaw match saw Carthage edge Strafford 3-2 (21-25, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 15-4) in nonleague action Tuesday night.
The Tigers' Sydnee Dudolski posted a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs. Grace Schriever chipped in with 11 kills, Chloe Black had 37 assists and nine aces, Olivia Bourgault had 17 digs and Sophie Shannon made nine blocks.
