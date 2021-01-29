NEVADA, Mo — NCAA Division I recruit Logan Applegate was feeling it from beyond the arc for Nevada.
Applegate, 6-foot-2 senior guard, hit six 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Nevada to a 70-60 victory over Carthage on Friday night at Nevada High School.
Ben Hines and Logan McNeley contributed 16 and 12 points, respectively, for Nevada, which expanded a 18-17 first quarter lead to 37-27 at the break and 56-47 after three quarters of play.
Joel Pugh led Carthage with 22 points.
Nevada plays at Monett at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Carthage hosts Harrisonville at 2:30 p.m. today.
McAuley boys 71, Exeter 55
EXETER, Mo — McAuley boys (6-10) used a 15-5 fourth quarter to pull away from Exeter (3-16).
The Warriors jumped out to a 21-13 advantage after the first period of play and 40-33 at the break. McAuley held a 56-50 advantage after three quarters of play.
Thomas Black captured game honors with 25 points to lead McAuley. Daniel Wagner, who eclipsed the 1,000 point mark on Thursday night, added 22 points.
Corey Hilburn led the Tigers with 14 points.
McAuley plays Carl Junction B at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the McAuley Warrior Classic.
McAuley girls 65, Exeter 24
The Warriors (12-6) started fast and didn't look back in a victory over the Tigers (1-15).
McAuley rolled into the first frame with a 22-8 lead that swelled to 35-13 at the break. The Warriors' stretched their lead to 54-19 after the third period.
Kennedy DeRuy, who hit three triples, posted a game-high 26 points for the Warriors. Kayleigh Teeter scored 16 points.
Macy Barrett had a team-high seven points for Exeter.
McAuley plays Sheldon at 5 p.m. Monday in the first round of the McAuley Warrior Classic.
