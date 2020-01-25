ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County scored first, but that was the last time the Mustangs led as Joplin rolled to a 90-53 victory in a boys nonconference contest Friday night.
The Eagles (12-4) moved out to a 57-31 lead at halftime and were paced by four players in double figures.
Isaiah Davis led the way with 19 points and was followed by Zach Westmoreland and Dhakari Allen with 18 apiece and Always Wright with 16.
Cade Smith topped the Mustangs with 14.
“We moved the ball better tonight than we have all year,” said Joplin coach Jeff Hafer. “We played extraordinarily unselfish and shared the ball well.”
Joplin plays at Kickapoo at 4:30 p.m Tuesday.
Thomas Jefferson girls 31, Watts 12
MIAMI, Okla. — The Cavaliers led the entire game in defeating Watts in the second round of the NEO Tournament at the NEO Fieldhouse.
Thomas Jefferson (3-10), which lost its opener 38-28 to Oaks Mission on Thursday, will play Wright Christian at 1:30 p.m. today for fifth place.
Sydney Stamps netted 17 points to top the Cavaliers, who led 15-6 at halftime after holding the Oklahoma school scoreless in the second quarter.
Sarcoxie Tournament
SARCOXIE, Mo. — College Heights Christian and McAuley Catholic came out winners in final-day games of the Sarcoxie Tournament.
College Heights defeated Riverton 49-24 to finish 3-0 in the four-team round robin tourney, while McAuley edged Sarcoxie 66-64 in overtime to end with a 2-1 record.
Emmy Colin poured in 18 points and Klohe Burk 13 to spark College Heights, which led 28-10 at halftime.
Jacy Thomasson topped Riverton with nine points.
McAuley came back from a 24-20 deficit at intermission. The score was deadlocked 55-all at the end of regulation.
Kennedy Deruy scored 21 points, Taylor Schiefelbein 17 and Kayleigh Teeter 13 to lead the way for McAuley.
Annette Ramirez topped Sarcoxie and all scorers with 28 points. Others in double figures for the Bears were Elena Chapman with 13 and Myra Caddick 11.
