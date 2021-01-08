PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Jay Ball, 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored a career-high 20 points as Thomas Jefferson controlled the final three quarters for a 63-43 nonconference boys basketball victory over Pierce City on Friday night.
The Cavaliers (8-1) trailed 18-14 after the first quarter but outscored the Eagles 18-9 in the second period for a 32-27 halftime lead.
"We were able to get some stops on defense and turned that into transition," Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. "Jay Ball really got going in the second quarter. We were able to establish the inside game, and he was able to finish. He had eight points in that quarter for us."
Caden Myers and Dhruv Gheewala contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Thomas Jefferson, which led 49-38 after three quarters.
Kyle Renkoski captured game scoring honors with 23 points.
College Heights boys 69, Exeter 60
EXETER, Mo —Miller Long reached a significant career milestone for College Heights on Friday night, and he certainly did it in a memorable fashion.
Long, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound forward, posted a game-high 37 points to surpass the 1,000-point threshold and help the Cougars (6-5) edge Exeter (0-6) in overtime. The junior also proved to be a valiant on the glass, grabbing 13 rebounds.
Long came into the night 13 points shy of 1,000 career points.
"Miller is a three-year starter, and he's always been a really good offensive player and 3-point shooter," College Heights coach Eric Johnson said. "We kind of struggled all night, but Miller got hot in the second half and kept us in the game. He had nearly all of our points in the overtime period."
Thirty-one of Long's 37 points were scored in the second half and overtime.
College Heights jumped out to a 24-20 advantage over the Tigers at halftime. Both teams traded buckets in the third quarter before Exeter outscored the Cougars 24-21 in the fourth frame to force overtime.
Also noteworthy, sophomore Curtis Davenport registered a double-double along with Long, posting 21 points and 18 rebounds.
The Cougars return to action at Purdy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Neosho girls 52, Tulsa Central 27
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Nine girls contributed to the scoring as Neosho breezed to a consolation bracket victory in the Locust Grove Tournament.
Olivia Hixson led the way with 16 points, and Karlee Ellick added 10 for the Wildcats, who led 25-16 at halftime.
Sarcoxie girls 57, New Covenant 51
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Annette Ramirez fired in 45 points and sparked a fourth-quarter comeback for the Bears to the nonconference victory.
Ramirez, 5-5 senior, tallied 15 points in the fourth quarter when Sarcoxie (5-3) outscored New Covenant 21-11 to erase a 40-36 deficit. She also scored 14 in the first quarter, six in the second and 10 in the third.
While Ramirez registered a season high for points, it wasn't her career high. She tallied 51 points in a game last season.
Isabel Rohlfing had 26 points to lead New Covenant.
