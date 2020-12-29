SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Waynesville girls used a 17-8 third-quarter advantage to upend Carthage 68-58 Tuesday in the second round of the Pink and White Tournament.
Waynesville led 34-29 at halftime and built a 51-37 lead after three quarters.
Hailey Fullerton netted 19 points and Brinna Ream 18 for Carthage.
Carthage will face Blue Eye at 4:30 p.m. today in the Hillcrest gymnasium.
Mount Vernon 54, Strafford 49
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lacy Stokes' 29 points powered the Mount Vernon girls past Strafford in the second day of action in the Pink and White Tournament.
Mount Vernon held a 27-26 edge at halftime, with each team scoring 12 points in the third quarter.
Ellie Johnston was the only other Mountaineer in double figures with 18 points.
Rolla boys drop Carthage in home tourney
ROLLA, Mo. — Top-seeded Rolla overwhelmed No. 4 Carthage in the first half and never looked back in defeating the Tigers 69-53.
The Bulldogs moved out to a 41-17 lead at intermission and went on to claim their sixth win in nine outings.
Trey Brown, 6-foot-5 senior, topped Rolla and all scorers with 18 points. Gage Klossner was the only other Bulldog to score in double figures with 16.
Senior Patrick Carlton collected 15 points, Silas Templeman 11 and Max Templeman 10 to highlight the Tigers' offense.
Carthage (4-4) will take on Waynesville today, with a starting time not yet determined.
