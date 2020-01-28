HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A big second quarter helped lift the Webb City boys basketball team to a 39-23 halftime lead en route to a 74-66 win over Harrisonville on Tuesday at Harrisonville High School.
Webb City (7-7) led by four points at the end of the first quarter before it went on a 19-7 surge to push the advantage to 16 points by intermission.
Mekhi Garrard, Terrell Kabala and Tanner Rogers paced the Cardinals’ scoring with 19, 17 and 13 points, respectively. Garrard and Rogers accounted for three 3-pointers apiece.
Webb City plays at home against Cassville on Friday.
CHC GIRLS 65, VERONA 14
Catie Secker logged a double-double with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds as the College Heights Christian girls handled Verona.
Matison Whitmore approached a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (16-1), while Khloe Burk added 14 points, six assists and three steals. Emmy Colin chipped in eight points, four assists and a team-high six steals.
College Heights went on a 20-1 run in the opening quarter and led 45-6 by halftime.
The Cougars play at Wheaton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
CHC BOYS 66, VERONA 31
Curtis Davenport scored a game-high 18 points and Miller Long hit five 3-pointers while adding 17 points as the College Heights Christian boys cruised to a 35-point victory over Verona on Tuesday night.
The Cougars (11-6) outscored Verona in each quarter and held a 32-16 lead at halftime.
Connor Burton also scored in double figures for CHC with 13 points.
College Heights plays at Wheaton on Friday.
Carl Junction girls 62, Parkview 37
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Bulldogs hiked their unblemished season record to 16-0 with a nonconference decision over the Vikings.
Katie Scott’s 15 points paced a balanced Bulldog attack with 15 points, followed by Destiny Buerge with 13 and Shila Winder with 12.
Dani Wrensch, whose 3-pointer late in overtime beat Kickapoo in the championship game of the Bill Hansen Memorial Tournament last Saturday at Pittsburg, hit three more treys for nine points.
Mikaela Whalen led Parkview with 14.
Thomas Jefferson boys 82, Jasper 48
JASPER, Mo. — Dhruv Gheewala and Chase Kellenberger tallied 24 and 20 points, respectively, as the Cavaliers rolled past Jasper in a nonconference game.
Thomas Jefferson (12-5) had two more players reach double figures as Brock Conklin scored 14 and Dylan Dean-Heck added 11. The Cavaliers, ahead 18-16 after one quarter, outscored the Eagles 25-6 in the second period for a 43022 hafltime advantage.
Jared Tidball paced Jasper with 19 points.
The Cavaliers have a home game on Thursday night against Golden City.
Wheaton boys 57, McAuley 51
WHEATON, Mo. — The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to win the Ozark 7 Conference game.
McAuley (3-14) led 28-25 at halftime and 41-40 after three quarters before Wheaton outscored the Warriors 17-10 in the fourth stanza.
Jack Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by Zac Leverich with 11 and Chad Meyer with 10.
McAuley’s Daniel Wagner captured game honors with 22 points, and Thomas Black contributed 15.
The Warriors play Thursday night at Jasper.
CARTHAGE GIRLS ROLL
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s girls cruised to a 54-18 win over Lamar.
The hosts led 34-12 at halftime and 49-14 after the third quarter.
Kianna Yates scored 19 and Hailey Fullerton added 11 for Carthage (10-8).
Carthage travels to Cassville on Thursday.
WRESTLING
SEMERAD BECOMES MONETT'S ALL-TIME WINS LEADER
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joseph Semerad became the Monett wrestling program’s all-time wins leader on Tuesday as he went 2-0 in a triangular dual with Springfield Central and Ozark to up his career total to 180 wins.
The senior’s two victories at the 138-pound weight class helped the Cubs secure 63-18 and 56-24 dual triumphs over Central and Ozark, respectively. Monett improved its season record to 13-2.
Semerad, who moved to 35-4 on the year, earned a 12-2 major decision over Central’s Jerry Gaylor and a 16-1 technical fall over Ozark’s Elijah Maskrod.
CARTHAGE DOWNS WEBB CITY
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team picked up nine wins with five falls en route to a 47-18 dual win over Webb City on Tuesday at Carthage High School.
Davion King (138), Brett Rockers (152), Kelten Campbell (160), Kale Schrader (220) and Alexis Vasquez (285) each earned pins for the Tigers, while Carlos Reyes (113) and Anderson Ixcol (145) won via major decision and Dagan Sappington (132) and Obed Gonzales (182) via decision.
Carthage’s Kip Castor received a forfeit at 106.
For the Cardinals, Roger Carranco (170) and Kanen Vogt (195) both picked up falls. Kyler Carter (120) registered a 4-0 decision over Carthage’s Tanner Russow, and Josh Copher decisioned Selvin Estrada 4-0.
NEOSHO ROUTS ROGERSVILLE
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team registered 10 falls as it registered a 78-6 dual win over Rogersville on Tuesday night.
Rogersville was empty at the 113-, 126- and 285-pound weight classes.
Earning pins for the Wildcats were Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (120), Kolton Sanders (132), Noah Reiboldt (145), Collyn Kivett (152), Cade Daniel (160), Keaton Sanders (170), RSJ Ifamilik (182), Jeremiah Larson (195) and Drayke Perry (220).
Jay Strausbaugh (138) accounted for Rogersville’s lone win with a fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.