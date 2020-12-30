SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Blue Eye girls used a 14-5 second-quarter to build enough separation to squeak past Carthage 50-43 to wrap up their play in the Pink and White Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs led 27-17 at halftime and maintained a 35-25 lead after three quarters of play.
Hailey Fullerton led Carthage with 15 points while Kianna Yates contributed 13.
Avery Arnold, who was the defensive player of the year in the Southwest Central League last season, scored a game-high 20 points for Blue Eye. Riley Arnold was right behind with 11 to pace the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.
Carthage plays at Strafford next at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Kickapoo 65,Mount Vernon 39
Class 6 Kickapoo proved why they remain one of the state’s most dynamic teams in a lopsided win over previously unbeaten Mount Vernon.
The Chiefs led 13-10 after the first period, but from there, it was all Kickapoo. The Chiefs took a 31-17 lead into halftime and that lead swelled to 46-30 in the third quarter before Kickapoo erupted for 19 points in the final frame.
Indya Green posted a game-high 28 points for the Chiefs. Kaylee Corbin and Bella Fontleroy also finished in double figures at 14 and 13, respectively.
Lacy Stokes had a team-high 22 points for Mount Vernon. The Mountaineers play Willard at 10 a.m. today at Kickapoo High School in the Pink Division third place game.
Carthage boys fallto Waynesville
ROLLA, Mo — The Waynesville boys used a 24-9 first quarter and never looked back in a 78-57 victory over Carthage to claim the third place plaque in the US Bank Rolla Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Waynesville moved out to a 44-29 lead at intermission and went on to pick up its first victory of the season in five outings.
Jared Hyatt, 6-foot-5 senior forward, led all Rolla scorers with 20 points. Xay McArthur, AJ Martin and Mike Lewis also finished in double figures with 17, 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Sophomore Max Templeman posted a game-high 23 points on Carthage’s side. Patrick Carlton and Silas Templeman highlighted the rest of the offense, tallying 15 and 11.
Carthage (4-5) will take on Strafford next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CARTHAGE GIRLS: (43)—Raven Probert 5, Brinna Ream 6, Kianna Yates 13, Hailey Fullerton 15, Sophie Shannon 4.
BLUE EYE GIRLS: (50)—Avery Arnold 20, Riley Arnold 11, Kyla Warren 4, Makayla Johnson 4, Gracyn Fairchild 9, Samantha George 2.
Carthage 12 5 8 18—43
Blue Eye 13 14 8 15—50
3-point goals—A. Arnold 5, R. Arnold, Fairchild 2, Probert, Yates 3, Fullerton.
Records—Blue Eye 6-4, Carthage 8-5
Next— Carthage plays at Strafford next at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MOUNT VERNON: GIRLS (39)—Ellie Johnston 9, Raegan Boswell 1, Lacy Stokes 22, Jolie Prescott 3, Lisa Kruger 4.
Kickapoo: (65)—Madi Barret 2, Kaya Goldsby 2, Ari Mosley 2, Callie Muldoon 2, Kaylee Corbin 14, Bella Fontleroy 13, Rachel Senn 2, Indya Green 28.
Mt Vernon 10 7 13 9—39
Kickapoo 13 18 15 19—65
Records—Kickapoo 11-2, Mount Vernon 8-1.
Next—Mount Vernon plays Willard at 10 a.m. today at Kickapoo High School in the Pink Division third place game.
WAYNESVILLE BOYS: (78)—Jared Hyatt 20, Xay McArthur 17, AJ Martin 12, Mike Lewis 11, Jayden Smith 9, Noel Okeke 6, Zeke Rogers 3.
CARTHAGE BOYS: (57)— Max Templeman 23, Patrick Carlton 15, Silas Templeman 11, Clay Kinder 4, Justin Ray 4.
Wynsville 24 20 18 16—78
Carthage 9 21 13 14—57
3-point goals—Hyatt 3, McArthur 2, Martin 2, M. Templeman 3, Carlton 2, S. Templeman.
Records—Waynesville 1-4, Carthage 4-5
Next—Carthage plays at Strafford at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
