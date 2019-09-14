PECULIAR, Mo. — Joplin's Micah Bruggeman and Carthage's Jenari Lopez posted top-10 finishes Saturday in the Raymore-Peculiar Invitational cross country meet.
Bruggeman placed fourth in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 40 seconds. Braden Zaner of Raymore-Peculiar won the 5,000-meter race in 16:23, followed by Bret Worley of Park Hill South (16:33) and Luke Winkler of Staley (16:37).
Evan Northcutt was Joplin's second finisher, taking 27th place. The Eagles were seventh in the team standings with 220 points, and Carthage was ninth with 244.
Noah Talamantez was 29th for Carthage's top finish, two spots in front of teammate Mariquis Strickland.
In the girls race, the Tigers' Lopez finished seventh overall in 20:19, just behind Nixa's Alicen Ashley. Elizabeth Stinson of Liberty North won the race in 19:26.
Jazuri Lopez of Carthage was 40th as the Tigers were 10th in the team standings with 278 points.
Jennalee Dunn took 68th for Joplin's top finish. The Eagles were 17th in the 19-team field with 457 points.
COTTEY COLLEGE INVITATIONAL
NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada's Calli Beshore ran away from the field to win the girls championship, and the Tigers' girls and Neosho boys took second in their respective team standings at the Cottey College Invitational on Saturday.
Beshore covered the 5,000-meter course at the Frank E. Peters Golf Course in 20 minutes, 6 seconds and finished more than a minute in front of runner-up Hannah Klaiber of El Dorado Springs.
El Dorado Springs had three more runners in the top-6 and beat Nevada for team honors 28-45. Willard was third with 101, followed by Liberal 115 and Neosho 118.
Nevada's Avery Morris was third overall, and Allie Rains took eighth.
Abi Street of McAuley Catholic placed ninth, and Madison Garren of Sheldon was 10th. The second 10 included Liberal's Chloe Lake (11th) and Cailee Lake (13th), Neosho's Destiny Colston (15th) and Makenna Davis (19th), Jasper's Olivia Moss (16th) and Sarcoxie's Annette Ramirez (20th).
The boys race saw El Dorado Springs edge Neosho 77-83 for the boys title.
Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs won the race in 16:24, and Neosho's Kaden Cole took second in 17:00. Cooper Hayes of Neosho finished fourth, and Hunter Hinds of Jasper was seventh.
Area runners in the second 10 were Liberal's Max Dingman (15th), Bryson Overstreet (17th) and Rowdy Myers (19th), Nevada's Kaden Padgett (18th) and Carthage's Miguel Solano (20th).
Volleyball
Hillcrest Invitational
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a good-news, bad-news day for Joplin at the Hillcrest Invitational.
The Eagles won their pool by splitting two sets with Clever 24-26, 25-18 and then beating Sedalia Sacred Heart 25-12, 25-19 and Waynesville 25-21, 25-20.
But in the first round of bracket play, Joplin lost to Camdenton 25-21, 25-20.
Aubrey Ritter had 21 kills and 21 digs, and Jeanie Juneweeranong served 24 points and made 24 digs in the tournament for the Eagles (5-1-1), and setter Mari Kathryn Saunders collected 69 assists, 10 digs, 7 kills and 21 points.
Other Joplin leaders included Cassie Sharkey with 12 kills, Anna Neuendorf with 17 kills and 7 blocks, Kacy Coss with 13 kills, Addison Saunders with 9 kills and 18 points and Angelina Schramm with 20 points.
Joplin has a nonconference match Monday night at home against Aurora, starting at 5 with the junior varsity match.
