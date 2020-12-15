SENECA, Mo. — Three players combined for 50 points as Carl Junction registered its first victory of the season, a 64-50 decision over Seneca Tuesday night in a nonconference boys basketball game in the Indians' gymnasium.
Josh Cory tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs (1-6), and Kyler Perry and Sincere Williams scored 15 points apiece.
Carl Junction led 24-20 at halftime and 41-37 after three quarters before outscoring the Indians 23-13 in the final eight minutes.
Jordan Steadman and Connor Ackerson scored 11 points apiece for Seneca (1-5).
The Indians have another home game on Thursday night against Gravette, Arkansas.
Carl Junction is idle until Jan. 4, when the Bulldogs play at McDonald County.
Webb City 73, McDonald County 43
ANDERSON, Mo. — Nickhai Howard's 17 points paced three players in double figures for Webb City in its nonconference victory in the Mustangs' gymnasium.
The Cardinals (2-1) outscored the Mustangs 22-8 in the second quarter to open a 36-18 halftime advantage.
Luke Brumit contributed 15 points for Webb City, and Trenten Hayes chipped in with 10.
Cole Martin hit four 3-point goals for 12 points to lead the Mustangs (1-3).
McDonald County faces another Central Ozark Conference team on Thursday night at Carthage.
Webb City hits the road again Friday night to play Bentonville West.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE STAYS UNBEATEN
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage remained undefeated in dual matches with a 50-15 victory over Joplin on Tuesday night at Carthage High School.
The Tigers (8-0) won three matches by fall and two by technical fall (15-point lead or higher).
Winning by pin for Carthage were Eli Sneed at 138 pounds midway through the second period, Davion King at 145 with 40 seconds left in the first period and Luke Gall at 182 in the first minute of the second period.
The Tigers' 120-pounder Carlos Reyes and 132-pounder Dagan Sappington won by technical fall.
Carthage also picked up a major decision from Gabe Lamberth at 152, decisions by Kip Castor (126) and Kanen Vogt (220), and forfeits were awarded to Bradyn Tate (113) and Obed Gonzalez (195).
A pin and three decisions accounted for the 15 points by Joplin (3-2).
The Eagles' 160-pounder Brenden Mynatt posted a pin just past the midway point of the first period.
Decisions went to the Eagles' 106-pounder Sam Melton (12-6), 170-pounder Drew VanGilder (9-5) and 285-pounder Gunner Price (3-2).
Joplin is scheduled to wrestle in the Columbus (Kansas) Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Carthage is the host for the Carthage Holiday Duals on Saturday.
NEOSHO GOES 3-2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Neosho won three of five dual matches on Saturday in the Missouri Duals at Helias Catholic High School.
The Wildcats beat the host Crusaders 42-28, Jefferson City 50-19 and Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic 83-0. Neosho's losses came against Lebanon 38-31 and Liberty 49-27.
Neosho 195-pounder Jeremiah Larson went 5-0 for the day, including four falls.
Cayden Auch at 160 pounds was 4-0, winning all by pin.
Raymond Hembree (106 pounds), Eric Holt (170) and Jacob Fry (182) all were 4-1.
