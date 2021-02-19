CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Josh Cory and Alex Baker combined for 42 points to lead Carl Junction past Branson 66-61 Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference contest in the Bulldogs' gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (5-18, 2-5 COC) led 31-27 at halftime before the Pirates battled back to tie it at 42 at the end of the third quarter. Carl Junction then outscored Branson 24-19 in the final eight minutes.
Cory finished with 23 points, and Baker chipped in with 19.
Kade Goodwin scored 23 points for the Pirates to share game honors.
Carl Junction also won the girls game 60-44. Destiny Buerge scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs while Jessa Hylton had 15.
Senior Hannah Lee came up big on Senior Night, finishing with a double-double and 11 points in her final home game at Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs have a doubleheader today at Joplin, starting at 11 a.m.
WILLARD SWEEPS JOPLIN
Willard captured both ends of a COC doubleheader against Joplin at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Tigers prevailed in the girls game 67-48, leaving the Eagles at 7-14 overall and 0-6 in conference play.
Brynn Driver and Brooke Nice led Joplin with 15 points apiece. Brielle Adamson paced Willard with a game-high 25 points, including five treys. Ariana Patillo added 15 points while Kailyn Washington chipped in 10.
Willard won the boys contest 54-44, dropping Joplin to 11-10 and 2-4 in the league.
Freshman All Wright captured team honors with 13 points for Joplin, while Always Wright finished with 11. LT Atherton had six points.
Haden Brown posted a game-high 24 points to lead the Tigers. Brett Hall and Gavin Davis had nine and eight points, respectively.
Both Joplin teams have rescheduled games today at home against Carl Junction. The girls game tips at 11 a.m., and the boys game will start at approximately 12:30 p.m.
REPUBLIC SWEEPS WEBB CITY
Republic took both games of a COC doubleheader against Webb City at the Cardinal Dome.
The Tigers pulled away for a 50-23 victory in the girls game as the Cardinals fell to 7-12 and 2-5 in the COC.
Division I recruit Kaemyn Bekemeir led Republic with 25 points while senior Savana Powell-Goodman had nine. Sierra Kimbrough posted nine points to pace Webb City in scoring while Jaydee Duda had seven.
Kimbrough committed to Bethany College earlier this week.
Republic won the boys contest 52-44, which dropped the Cardinals to 15-8 and 3-4 in conference play.
The Tigers' senior guard Drew McMillin scored a game-high 22 points while sophomore Ahlante Askew added 12.
For Webb City, Trenton Hayes had 10 points while Nickhai Howard chipped in seven. Kaden Turner, Alex Martin and Cohl Vaden had six points apiece.
Webb City girls plays at Neosho today at 1 p.m. On the boys side, the Cardinals play at Carthage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
THOMAS JEFFERSON BOYS 62, VERONA 33
Drew Goodhope's 19 points pace three Cavaliers in double figures in the Ozark 7 Conference victory.
Jay Ball tallied 14 points, and Dhruv Gheewala added 11 for Thomas Jefferson (17-5, 3-2 Ozark 7). The Cavaliers jumped out to a 25-6 lead during the first quarter and led 37-13 at the intermission.
Jacob Stellwagon netted 19 points for Verona.
Thomas Jefferson is the top seed in its district tournament and plays Rich Hill or Bronaugh in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
VERONA GIRLS 48, THOMAS JEFFERSON 19
Paige Bauer scored 21 points and Sydney Gamroth added 15 to lead Verona past the Cavaliers.
Sydney Stamps netted 10 points for Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers play at Hume at 6 p.m. Monday to open district play.
SWIMMING
Carthage places 3
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Three Carthage entries placed in the consolation finals of the MSHSAA Class 2 Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Madison Riley posted the top finish for the Tigers, taking 14th in thge 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 0.40 seconds.
Aubree Santillan was 16th in the 100 backstroke (102.37).
The Tigers' 200 freestyle relay team of Riley, Cassidy Smith, Santillan and Hope Fultz also took 16th in 1:43.70.
Carthage scored six points to take 26th in the team standings.
The Class 1 meet will be held today, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.