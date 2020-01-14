Three Carl Junction Bulldogs claimed individual championships at the Larry Wilkey Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday in Jenks, Oklahoma.
Jackson White was the champion at 182 pounds, while Jesse Cassatt earned the title at 195 and Micah Lieberman was the top performer in the heavyweight division.
In their respective title matches, White won by forfeit over Skiatook’s Brian Pollard, Cassatt pinned Skiatook’s Brayden Seago in 3:08 and Lieberman earned a 6-3 decision over Coweta’s Caleb Phillips.
Also for Carl Junction, Cole Stewart finished fifth at 152.
The Bulldogs finished sixth in the team standings. Skiatook and Jenks were the top two teams.
BASKETBALL
NEOSHO GIRLS FALL AT HOME
NEOSHO, Mo. — Republic downed Neosho 63-27 in Central Ozark Conference girls basketball action on Monday night.
The Tigers led 23-7 by the end of the first period and 34-16 at halftime en route to victory.
Olivia Hixson scored 10 points, and Baylie Bowers had nine to lead the Wildcats (5-8).
Republic (7-4) received 15 points from Kaemyn Bekemeier and 11 from Jazzy Kirby.
Neosho hosts Willard at 6 p.m. Friday.
Purdy girls 55, Thomas Jefferson 21
The Eagles never trailed in overpowering host Thomas Jefferson.
Purdy expanded a 10-6 lead after the first quarter into a 25-9 advantage at halftime.
“Their press midway through the second quarter really hurt us,” said Cavaliers coach Dan Rogers.
Bayleigh Robbins poured in 18 points and Annabelle Bowman added 15 to lead Purdy.
Sydney Stamps and Alivia Beard each had six points to top Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers (2-7) will play at Sheldon at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sarcoxie boys 57, Thomas Jefferson 46
A big second half propelled the visiting Bears past Thomas Jefferson.
Sarcoxie, trailing 29-20 at intermission, outscored the Cavaliers 14-8 in the third quarter to get within three points, 37-34, and pulled away in the final period with a 23-9 advantage.
“They turned up the full-court pressure in the third quarter, which allowed them to make a run,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers. “We were stagnant offensively.”
Izaya Swayne scored 17 points, while Hayden Kisling added 16 and Spencer Caddick had 15 to lead the Bears.
Thomas Jefferson was topped by Chase Kellenberger’s 16 points, while Dylan Dean-Heck added 12.
The Cavaliers (8-3) will play at Purdy at 7:30 tonight.
