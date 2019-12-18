CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Trentyn Lehman scored with nine seconds remaining to lift Carl Junction past Seneca 49-48 Tuesday night in a boys prep basketball nonconference game in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
Lehman’s basket came off an inbounds play, and Seneca missed a final shot from the corner.
Isaac Hoberecht and Lehman tallied 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Preston Armstrong paced Seneca with 16 points, followed by Isaiah Grotjohn with 14 and Layne Henning with 10.
The Bulldogs are home again on Friday night against Lebanon.
McAuley boys 83, Exeter 72
EXETER, Mo. — Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black combined for 49 points as McAuley Catholic notched its first victory of the season.
Wagner tallied 28 points, followed by Black with 21 and Matthew Dohman 11 for the Warriors (1-6), who led 31-30 at halftime.
Cameron Weston topped Exeter with 22 points, followed by Skyler Baker with 18, Kris Allen with 15 and Corey Hilburn with 13.
The Warriors play host to Northeast Vernon County on Thursday night.
College Heights boys 53, Pierce City 47
The Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter to win the nonconference game at Ozark Christian College.
Pierce City (4-2) led 45-39 before College Heights Christian (5-3) outscored the Eagles 14-2 in the last 4 1/2 minutes.
Connor Burton and Miller Long netted 16 points apiece to lead the Cougars. Wyatt Perry scored 13 for Pierce City.
The Cougars play Galena (Kan.) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Webb City as part of the 4 States Challenge.
NEOSHO boys 54, MONETT 38
NEOSHO, Mo. — Chase Flynn scored 15 and Mason Gammons 11 as Neosho notched a 16-point victory over Monett to improve to 5-1.
The Wildcats built a 14-9 lead over the Cubs (3-5) in the first quarter and held a 20-16 advantage at halftime. Neosho then went on a 15-7 run in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead into the fourth.
Cole McCullough and Cameron George netted 10 points apiece for Monett.
Neosho plays at Seneca on Friday.
Prep Roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.