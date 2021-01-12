CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Destiny Buerge and Jessa Hylton combined for 55 points to power No. 6 Carl Junction past Carthage 67-43 Tuesday night in the Bulldogs' Central Ozark Conference girls basketball opener.
Behind the 1-2 scoring punch, the Bulldogs (9-3, 1-0 COC) took control in the first half, building a 37-13 advantage.
Buerge nailed four 3-point goals and tallied 17 points in the first half, including 14 in the first quarter when Carl Junction opened a 20-5 lead. Hylton took the lead in the second stanza with three treys and 10 points, giving her 16 for the half. Buerge then came back with an 11-point effort in the third quarter.
Kianna Yates led Carthage (10-6, 1-1) with 12 points, followed by Brinna Ream with 11 and Hailey Fullerton with 10.
Conference games on Thursday night have Carthage at Nixa and Carl Junction at Republic.
Carl Junction boys 62, Carthage 58
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — After a deadlocked first half, Carl Junction utilized a decisive scoring edge in the third quarter and went on to edge Carthage.
After going into halftime 28-all, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 26-14 in the third quarter and hung on despite a 16-8 scoring advantage by Carthage in the final period.
Sincere Williams netted 17 points, Josh Corry 14 and Kyler Perry 10 to lead Carl Junction, which opened its Central Ozark Conference schedule and went to 2-10 overall.
Justin Ray hit five 3-pointers to lead Carthage with 15 points. Others in double figures for the Tigers were Mack Templeman with 11 and Silas Templeman 10.
Carl Junction plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Republic while Carthage visits Nixa.
McAuley boys 59, Sheldon 36
SHELDON, Mo. — McAuley Catholic jumped out to a 39-16 halftime lead and never looked back in defeating Sheldon.
Daniel Wager led McAuley and all scorers with 26 points. Matthew Dohmen added 10 to the winning cause.
McAuley (4-5) plays host to Verona at 5 p.m. Friday for homecoming.
McAuley girls 68, Sheldon 23
SHELDON, Mo. — Guard Kaleigh Teeter poured in a career-high 35 points as the Warriors rolled to the nonconference victory.
Teeter, 5-foot-4 junior, drilled six 3-point goals netted 27 points in the first half when McAuley (7-4) opened a 44-12 lead.
"She shot lights out tonight," Warriors coach Mike Howard said.
Kennedy DeRuy chipped in with 12 points for the Warriors, who had nine players contribute to the scoring.
Deb Lamb scored 16 points for Sheldon.
McAuley has its homecoming game at 6 p.m. Friday against Verona. Sheldon plays at Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
Southwest girls 52, Thomas Jefferson 28
Anna Church scored 14 points to lead three players in double figures for visiting Southwest.
Brylee Wilson and Kyah Barker added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Trojans, who led 31-13 at halftime.
Gabby Hiebert netted 11 points and Olivia Beard 10 for Thomas Jefferson (0-8), who faces Sheldon on Friday night in the Cavaliers' homecoming game.
Ramirez scores 54 for Sarcoxie
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Annette Ramirez poured in 54 points to guide Sarcoxie to a 69-61 victory over Crane.
Ramirez, a senior, netted six 3-pointers and made all of her 14 free throw attempts.
The Bears held a 39-35 lead at halftime but fell behind 50-46 after three quarters before rallying to outscore Crane 23-11 in the final quarter.
Sophomore Zoe Keel topped the Pirates with 33 points.
Sarcoxie (6-3) hosts Wheaton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
WRESTLING
Neosho wins pair
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho breezed to two dual victories on Tuesday night — 58-9 over Rogersville and 81-0 over Republic — in the Wildcats' gymnasium.
Four Wildcats in the upper weights registered first-period pins in both of their matches — Cayden Auch at 160 pounds, Eric Holt at 170, Cade Daniel at 182 and Jeremiah Larson at 195. Collyn Kivett won by pin against Rogersville and technical fall against Republic.
Neosho also had two victories from Wyatt Black (106), Raymond Hembree (113), Jack Lankford (120), Jonny Chrisco (126), Hayden Crane (138) and Nikolas Olivares (285).
Rogersville earned a split for the night by beating Republic 54-24.
