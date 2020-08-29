REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Carl Junction softball team opened the season on the right foot on Friday, erupting for 27 runs and nine hits for a 27-3, three-inning run-rule victory over Reeds Spring.
Addie Brock tallied a game-high five RBI for the Bulldogs, with four coming on a grand slam in the top of the first inning to put her team up 5-0. Kaitlyn Nease and Kacie Ford had two hits apiece and drove in two and three runs, respectively.
CJ also benefited from 25 total free passes with 17 walks and eight hit-by-pitches.
Starting pitcher Saedra Allen limited Reeds Spring to three hits and no earned runs in three complete innings. She also struck out two batters.
Lexi Essick, Cassidy Quick and Kaleala Vangenderen paced the Reeds Spring offense with one hit apiece.
Carl Junction plays at Cassville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
JOPLIN OPENER CANCELED
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin High School's softball debut was delayed when Saturday's games against Nixa and Glendale were rained out.
The Eagles now open their schedule at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against McDonald County.
SOCCER
CJ OPENS SEASON AT LEBANON
LEBANON, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys soccer team split a pair of games at a tournament in Lebanon over the weekend, falling by penalty kicks to Marshfield on Friday before downing Dixon 4-1 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ final scheduled game on Saturday was canceled due to rain.
CJ suffered its setback to Marshfield despite putting four more shots on net than MHS in regulation. Following a scoreless tie at the end of regulation, Marshfield won the first round of penalty kicks 3-1.
Nick Neil had a hat trick to aid CJ to its victory over Dixon, scoring three of four goals for the Bulldogs in the second half. Jose Figueroa accounted for the other CJ goal in the 38th minute to give the Bulldogs their first lead at 2-1.
Carl Junction put 11 shots on target while Dixon had three. CJ goalie Chris King recorded two saves.
The Bulldogs play host to Joplin on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
