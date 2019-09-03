CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction opened its home volleyball schedule by defeating Rogers 3-1 (25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22) Tuesday night in a best-of-five match at the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
Salma Lewis slammed 16 kills and served four aces for the Bulldogs (1-1), who lost their season opener 3-0 last Saturday at Bentonville, Arkansas. Other leaders included Dani Wrensch with 14 digs, Maggie Brown with two blocks and Logan Jones with 30 assists.
The Bulldogs are idle until Sept. 12 when they play host to Aurora.
McAuley Catholic wins
Taylor Schiefelbein collected 10 assists, 4 kills and 2 blocks as the Warriors opened their season by defeating Sarcoxie 2-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-19) in the McAuley Catholic gymnasium.
Liz Motazedi added six kills for the Warriors, and JoJo Wheeler made 22 digs.
McAuley has another home match at 6 p.m. Thursday against Jasper.
CAVS FALL AT HOME
Thomas Jefferson dropped its season opener at home as Greenfield earned a 25-15, 25-17 win.
For the Cavaliers, Acelynn Tate had 10 assists and Winni Hiebert recorded six kills.
“It was a tough way to start the season, but our girls played hard,” Cavaliers coach David Soetaert said. “Greenfield’s a good team. We’ll keep working hard. We have another tough one on Thursday.”
Thomas Jefferson hosts Miller at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Carthage downs Mustangs
ANDERSON, Mo. — Alexa Boyle slammed 13 kills to lead Carthage past McDonald County 25-16, 25-22 in a season opener inside the Mustangs’ gymnasium.
Carthage also received 22 assists from Chloe black and eight digs from Isabelle Howrey.
Matches on Thursday pit St. Mary’s Colgan at Carthage and Diamond at McDonald County.
Golf
Carthage claims lead
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carthage posted three of the top four scores to earn the first-day lead Tuesday in the Papa John’s Match Play golf tournament.
The Tigers shot a four-player total of 189 and opened a 20-shot lead over Webb City. Carl Junction was third with 213, and Joplin shot 245.
Jenna Teeter, a senior and two-time state medalist from Carl Junction, led the individual scoring with a 3-over-par 39 over the front nine at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Sara Golden, of Carthage, was one shot back with a 40, and her teammates Rylee Scott and Hailey Bryant both shot 47s.
Sarah Oathout, of Webb City, was in fifth place with a 48.
Katelyn Hunter was low for Joplin with a 58.
The second round is scheduled for today at the Carthage Municipal Golf Course, and the final round is Thursday at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Soccer
Thomas Jefferson 5, Cassville 1
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Thomas Hershewe and Drew Goodhope tallied two goals apiece as the Cavaliers won their first-round match in the Cassville Tournament.
Hershewe scored three minutes into the game and again 14 minutes later as Thomas Jefferson (2-0) built a 3-1 halftime lead. Goodhope scored 10 minutes into the first half and five minutes into the second half, and Dylan Dean-Heck connected for a goal in the 47th minute.
Goodhope also assisted on Hershewe’s first goal, and Evan D’Amour had assists on the final four goals.
Michael Sommers scored for Cassville in the 15th minute.
Goalkeeper Brock Conklin made 11 saves for the Cavaliers.
Thomas Jefferson continues tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Aurora.
Tennis
Webb City tops Joplin
Webb City earned a 6-3 win over Joplin in the season opener for both squads on the Eagles’ courts.
Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas defeated Emiliana Angelini 8-5 at No. 1 singles, and Emma Watts edged Sophie Kendall 9-7 at No. 2.
The Cardinals won the other four singles matches. Webb City’s Jalen Ansley beat Ashley Kurtz 8-4 at No. 3, Mallory Smith topped Lilly Masters 8-1 at No. 4, Rebekah Goldin defeated Kenzi Badr 8-0 at No. 5 and Jadyn Hamilton beat Tristan Buckridge 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Joplin’s Cardenas-Watts defeated Angelini-Kendall 8-2 at No. 1. Webb City’s Ansley-Goldin beat Kurtz-Masters 8-2 at No. 2 and Smith-Hamilton topped Badr-Buckridge 8-2 at No. 3.
Both teams are at home on Thursday, as Webb City hosts Ozark and Joplin hosts Branson.
Cavs fall in opener
Perennial power Springfield Catholic spoiled Thomas Jefferson’s season debut with a 9-0 victory on the Cavaliers’ courts.
The closest match came at No. 3 singles where Elizabeth Tynes edged the Cavaliers’ Juliana Joseph 8-6.
Thomas Jefferson has another home match on Thursday against Nevada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.