CARTHAGE, Mo. — Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas defeated Republic’s Elsie Crawford 6-2, 6-1 for the singles championship at the Class 2 District 11 individual tennis tournament on Friday at Carthage High School.
A sophomore, Cardenas advanced to the sectional tourney on Tuesday.
After a first-round bye, Cardenas earned wins over Republic’s Carly McAtee (6-2, 6-3) and Carl Junction’s Abigail Hodson (6-2, 6-3) ahead of the title match.
In the singles bracket’s third-place match, Webb City’s Emiliana Angelini defeated Carl Junction’s Hodson 8-6.
In the doubles championship match, Republic’s Katie Stiles-Hannah Morgan defeated teammates Abby McCord-Sedalia Shumaker 6-3, 6-0.
Webb City’s Rebekah Goldin and Jalen Ansley beat Carl Junction’s Taylor Storm and Madeline Blackford 8-4 for third place.
Class 1 District 11
In a matchup of Thomas Jefferson teammates, second-seeded Johanna Jeyaraj defeated top-seeded Audrey Neighmond 6-3, 6-4 in the singles final of the Class 1 District 11 tournament.
Mount Vernon’s Brandee Loftus-Kassidy Anderson lived up to their No. 1 seed in the doubles bracket with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Nevada’s Hallie Short-Eden Fisher, the No. 2 seed, in the title match.
The champions and runners-up qualify for the sectional round of the state tournament on Tuesday. Each plays one match, and the winner advances to the state tournament later this month in Springfield.
Both third place matches in the district tournament were decided by defaults — Mount Vernon’s Brooke Loftus over College Heights Christian’s Grace Sanderson in singles and CHC’s Tessa Greathouse-Jem Kionisala over teammates Taylor Dunham-Jaira Glaser in doubles.
SOFTBALL
Carthage Invitational canceled
Rain and wet fields forced the cancellation of the Carthage Invitational scheduled for Friday and today.
But because some teams were already in town after long trips, an alternate schedule has been scheduled for today.
Three games will be played on two fields — Carthage vs. Boonville and McDonald County vs. Oak Park at 10 a.m., Boonville vs. Kearney and Oak Park vs. Jefferson City at 11:45 and Carthage vs. Kearney and McDonald County vs. Jefferson City at 1:30 p.m.
