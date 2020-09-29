NEOSHO, Mo. — Haidyn Berry, Alyssa Jennings and Emalee Lamar belted home runs as Webb City decked Neosho 14-4 Tuesday afternoon in a Central Ozark Conference softball game.
The Cardinals (20-2) reached 20 victories for the second straight season and improved to 7-0 in conference play. The Cardinals' remaining league games are at Republic on Thursday and at home against Carthage on Oct. 6.
Berry, a senior, belted a three-run homer in the first inning to put the Cardinals on the scoreboard. It was her 14th homer of the season, breaking Webb City's single-season record of 13 set by Nicole Hudson. Berry added another homer — a leadoff blast in the fourth inning off the scoreboard in left-center field — and wound up with four hits and three runs scored.
Lamar's two-run homer made it 6-2 in the second inning, and Jennings hit a three-run shot to highlight a six-run seventh inning. Both finished with two hits and three RBI.
The Cardinals finished with 19 hits. Brynna Cupp went 3 for 4, and Peyton Hawkins, Emma Welch and Hannah Wells added two hits apiece.
Berry was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and two earned runs, striking out nine and walking none.
McKaylie Forest, Sierra Jones, Abbie Carpenter and Livia Campbell singled for the four hits by the Wildcats (13-5, 4-2 COC).
Neosho continues league play Thursday at Nixa.
JOPLIN 12, CARL JUNCTION 3
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Catcher Liz Snider rapped three doubles and drove in three runs to spark the Eagles to the Central Ozark Conference victory.
The Eagles snapped a scoreless tie with six runs in the top of the fourth inning.
After Jill McDaniel singled and Izzy Yust walked, Snider doubled to score both runners for a 2-0 lead. Bulldogs pitcher Saedra Allen retired the next two batters, but Abby McGinnis singled to score courtesy runner Taryn Casey. The next two batters reached on errors to allow two runs to score, and Bailey Ledford capped the inning with a run-scoring triple.
Snider also doubled and scored in a two-run fifth inning and drove in two runs with a double during a four-run sixth.
Ledford and Reece Schroer added two hits apiece to the Eagles' 11-hit attack.
McDaniel picked up the victory, striking out seven batters and walking one while allowing two hits — singles by Izzie Southern and Hannah Cantrell.
Allen fanned 12 and walked four.
Conference games on Thursday have Joplin at Willard and Carl Junction at Branson.
CARTHAGE 14, BRANSON 4
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Makayla Jennings and Natalie Rodriguez combined for seven runs batted in to power the Tigers to the five-inning Central Ozark Conference victory at the Fair Acres YMCA Sports Complex.
Jennings went 2 for 3 with a run-scoring single in the second inning and three-run home run in the fifth. Rodriguez also went 2 for 3 with a two-run single in the second and an RBI single in the fifth. She also scored three runs.
The Tigers, who scored in every inning, collected 17 hits. Landry Cochran and Presley Probert had three hits apiece, and cochran scored three times. Jensyn Elder, Jordyn Jones and Katie Crowe contributed two hits apiece.
Elder picked up the victory, fanning nine and walking one while allowing six hits.
Peyton Bonsey had two singles for the Pirates, and Molly Smith drove in two runs.
VOLLEYBALL
CARTHAGE BEATS JOPLIN
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Tigers worked overtime to complete a 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-20, 27-25) over Joplin on Tuesday night in the Tigers' gymnasium.
The Eagles (11-7, 1-2 Central Ozark Conference) received 10 points, 11 assists, 4 aces and 7 digs from Addison Saunders, five kills and eight digs from Aubrey Ritter, six kills from Allie Lawrence, eight assists from Baleigh Riley and 14 digs from Kaylie Anderson.
"Carthage is well coached and came to play," Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. "We had 32 unforced errors, and it's hard to win with that. I felt like at the end we rallied, but it was too late."
League games on Thursday night have Joplin at Nixa and Carthage at Republic.
CAVALIERS TRIUMPH
Thomas Jefferson rallied to beat Everton 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22) in a nonconference match in the Cavaliers' gymnasium.
Kayley Ball had five kills for Thomas Jefferson (7-9), and Nico Carlson and Sonia Carlson each had three. Mary Nguyen served six aces, two more than Alice MacDonald and Laynie Solum.
The Cavaliers celebrate Senior Night on Monday when they entertain Jasper.
TENNIS
Joplin 9, Neosho 0
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Eagles recorded their third dual victory of the season.
Joplin's No. 1 doubles team of Astrid Cardenas-Emma Watts defeated Neosho's Michelle Lindsey-Claudia Martensen by an 8-2 score. Cardenas-Watts are 7-0 since Cardenas returned to doubles.
Jensen Vowels-Lauren Laird and Cloey Blank-Brynn Driver also won their doubles matches for the Eagles. Singles winners were Watts, Kennedy Schwartz, Vowels, Laird, Blank and Driver.
Both teams compete in the Central Ozark Conference Tournament on Thursday at the Cooper Complex in Springfield. Joplin is the host for the individual singles and doubles district tournament on Friday.
Thomas Jefferson 8, Lamar 1
The Cavaliers closed the regular season with a victory over Lamar on the Thomas Jefferson courts.
Thomas Jefferson finishes with a 10-1 dual record and will be the host for the individual singles and doubles district tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
The longest match came at No. 1 singles, where Lamar's Alexia Phipps defeated Allison Ding in an 8-6 tiebreaker.
The Cavaliers had singles victories from Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps, Victoria Henson-Miyauchi and Jessica Joseph. Doubles winners were Ding-Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph-Stamps and Henson-Miyauchi/Jessica Joseph.
GOLF
Big 8 Conference
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — McDonald County senior Lily Allman finished second in the Big 8 Conference golf tournament on Tuesday at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course.
Allman and Springfield Catholic's Reagan Zibilski tied for first at 4-over-par 75, with Allman shooting 36-39 and Zibilski 34-41. They tied on the first playoff hole before Zibliski, the Class 1 state runner-up last year, earned top honors by winning the second playoff hole.
Brooke Wagner of Rogersville and Lyla Louderbaugh were next with 76 and 78, respectively, and completed the four-player all-conference first team.
Avery Chappell of Cassville finished fifth with 84 and was second team all-league. Mount Vernon's Kenadi Killingsworth (ninth with 100) and McDonald Countyu's Jodie Stipp (tied for 11th with 102) received honorable mention.
McDonald County finished third in the team standings with 407 behind Springfield Catholic (339) and Rogersville (382).
Marshfield was fourth with 412, followed by Cassville 424, Mount Vernon 450, Nevada 474 and Monett 486.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.