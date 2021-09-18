WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City put together a strong Saturday of volleyball, defeating St. Mary’s Colgan in straight sets and El Dorado Springs in four sets.
The Cardinals (8-4-1) won by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 28-17 over the Panthers. After splitting the first two sets, Webb City finished off the Bulldogs with 25-18 and 25-21 scores.
Over two matches, Brenda Lawrence led Webb City with 21 kills while Kearston Galardo added 20. Kate Brownfield chipped in 15 kills.
Kyah Sanborn dished out 62 assists and came up with 20 digs. Brownfield tallied eight aces while Galardo had seven.
Webb City hosts Joplin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday inside the Cardinal Dome.
Bulldogs finish fifth at Springfield Classic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team finished fifth at the Springfield Classic.
The Bulldogs (7-4) went 3-2 with wins over Bentonville (25-21, 25-18), Oak Park (25-20, 25-12) and Olathe East (25-20, 23-25, 29-27).
Carl Junction suffered setbacks to Kickapoo and Nixa in straight sets.
Leading the Bulldogs was Jessa Hylton, who tallied 50 kills, eight aces and 32 digs. Sophomore Kylie Scott added 26 kills and 11 blocks while Destiny Buerge had 23 kills and 47 digs.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones handed out 121 assists and had 24 digs and 12 kills.
Carl Junction hosts Carthage at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Galena wins TJ Invitational
Saturday also marked the Thomas Jefferson Volleyball Invitational.
The Galena Bears, which had a first-round bye, captured the tournament title with wins over Exeter and then Golden City in the championship game.
The Cavaliers went 2-1 and finished in third place.
SOFTBALL
Webb City finishes Park Hill tourney with split
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team split a pair of games on the final day at the Park Hill Tournament.
The Cardinals (9-6) fell to Liberty North 7-4 in game one before topping Warrensburg 9-8 in the finale.
Against Warrensburg, Webb City opened the game with nine runs in the first two frames and held off a late rally from the Tigers.
Ripley Shanks went a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBI to pace the Cardinals. Peyton Hawkins added two hits, including a two-run home run to get Webb City on the board in the bottom of the first.
Hawkins was also the winning pitcher for the Cardinals.
Tied at 2-2 in the middle innings against Liberty North, the Eagles scored five runs over the final two frames to pull away from Webb City. Liberty’s Sabrina Rogers allowed four runs on seven hits in seven innings of work.
Kiana McDowell led the Eagles with two hits and three runs driven in.
Lauren Hicks put together a powerful game for the Cardinals with a pair of home runs as she totaled three RBI in the game. Laney Taylor took the loss for Webb City.
Webb City plays at Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Joplin softball places third at Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — After taking both games in pool play on Friday, the Eagles opened bracket play on a strong note at the Lady Pirate Invitational.
Joplin defeated Neosho 6-4 before suffering setbacks by scores of 7-3 to Eldon and 5-3 to Glendale to close out the tourney.
The Eagles are now 10-10 overall on the season.
Joplin hosts Seneca at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at JHS Athletic Complex.
