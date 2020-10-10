WEBB CITY, Mo. — Consider it a valuable tuneup before the start of district tournament play.
The Webb City softball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 4, dropped a pair of games against two Class 5 contenders on Saturday at Webb City High School, falling 11-4 to No. 3 Kickapoo and 7-1 to No. 1 Rock Bridge.
The triangular also saw Rock Bridge (24-0) pick up a 15-2 win over Kickapoo (21-3).
Webb City (22-5) begins postseason play next week in the Class 4 District 6 tournament at North Park in Monett. The top-seeded Cardinals open with Parkview (1-14) at 4:30 on Tuesday. Other teams partaking in the tournament are 2-seed McDonald County, 3-seed Neosho, 4-seed Monett, 5-seed Glendale, 6-seed Branson and 7-seed Carl Junction.
Webb City held a 3-2 lead on Kickapoo before surrendering nine straight runs — four in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth — to fall behind 11-3.
Emma Welch led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits and two RBI in four appearances. Peyton Hawkins, Hannah Wells and Emalee Lamar recorded one hit apiece.
Jaden LaBarge had a big game at the plate for Chiefs with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored. Kickapoo, totaling nine hits, also got a home run from Chloe Merced and a two-run double by Isabella Williams.
LaBarge also picked up the win after limiting Webb City to three earned runs and three hits in six innings of work. She struck out five batters and walked four.
Haidyn Berry received the loss after surrendering seven earned runs and eight hits in five innings. She struck out six batters and walked one.
Webb City reliever Lydia Lortz allowed two earned runs on one hit in the final two innings.
Webb City registered just a pair of hits in its loss to the Bruins, with Berry and Welch logging one single apiece.
Rock Bridge, totaling six hits in the game, scored one run in the third, two in the second and four in the seventh before the Cardinals got on the scoreboard with one run in the bottom of the seventh.
A pair of home runs helped the Bruins generate separation from Webb City, with Abby Hay hitting a two-run blast in the sixth and Sophia Schupp hitting a grand slam in the seventh.
Ella Schouten, a returning all-state performer for Rock Bridge, tossed a one-hitter while striking out 13 batters in seven innings.
Berry surrendered just two earned runs and six hits.
Neosho 8, Carthage 3
ROLLA, Mo. — The Central Ozark Conference foes traveled about 200 miles to play in the Rolla Invitational, and all the scoring came during the first inning.
Carthage tallied three runs in the top of the first, scoring on Mary Grace Richmond's groundout and Brooklyn Dolon-Main's two-run single.
But the Wildcats answered with eight runs in the bottom of the frame, capped by Lil Graue's two-run single. Neosho also scored on Sierra Jones' single, Alivia Campbell's double, Maddie Carpenter's single and Kaitlyn Killion's flyout to center. Neosho also scored on a passed ball and a double steal.
Neosho finished with 11 hits, including three by McKaylie Forrest and two by Maelynn Garrett.
Carthage's three hits were singles by Natalie Rodriguez, Presley Probert and Dolon-Main.
Brittany Winchester picked up the victory in relief, allowing one hit and fanning two in 5 1/3 innings.
Earlier in the day, Graue reached on an error allowing Winchester to score in the bottom of the seventh inning as Neosho nipped COC member Republic 4-3.
Jones and Winchester had two hits apiece for the Wildcats, and Jones and Abbie Carpenter had one RBI apiece.
Winchester got the victory, allowing 10 hits.
VOLLEYBALL
Webb City goes 3-1
WILLARD, Mo. — Webb City won three of four matches Saturday in the Lori Endicott Invitational at Willard High School.
The Cardinals defeated Harrisonville 2-0 (25-22, 25-16), Stockton 2-1 (24-26, 25-11, 25-10) and Aurora 2-0 (25-13, 25-17).
Webb City's loss came against Willard in straight ses 25-11, 25-14.
Maddy Peeples hit 28 kills and Kearston Galardo had 23 in the tournament to lead the Cardinals. Other leaders included Abby Stork with five aces, Anna Hettinger with 49 assists, Avery Westhoven with 32 assists, Kenzie Storm with five blocks and Sage Crane with 38 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.