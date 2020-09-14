BOLIVAR, Mo. — Hannah Wells’ two-out single in the fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tie as Webb City slipped past Bolivar 2-1 Monday afternoon in a nonconference prep softball game.
Pitchers Haidyn Berry of Webb City and Katie Brooks of Bolivar dueled for seven innings. Each allowed six hits, and Berry struck out three battters and walked two while Brooks fanned seven and walked one.
Berry’s two walks both came in the seventh inning as Bolivar filled the bases with two outs, but Berry retired the final batter on a popup to shortstop Peyton Hawkins.
Emalee Lamar’s leadoff home run in the second inning gave Webb City (9-0) at 1-0 lead, but Bolivar tied the game in the third on an error and singles by Emma Hall and Brooks.
With one out in the Webb City fourth, Lamar walked and Alyssa Jennings and Kaylyn Gilbert singled to load the bases. Brooks recorded a strikeout for the second out, but Wells singled on an 0-1 pitch to score Lamar.
Jennings went 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals, and Brooks and Apryl Zeno had two hits apiece for the LIberators (7-4).
McDONALD COUNTY 7, NEOSHO 0
ANDERSON, Mo. — Madeline McCall pitched a three-hit shutout as the Mustangs prevailed in the nonconference game.
McCall struck out 10 batters and walked two. Neosho’s Brittany Winchester gave up 10 hits, walked two and fanned two.
The Mustangs grabbed the lead with four runs in the first inning and added single runs in the second, fourth and fifth frames.
Alexa Hopkins went 3-for-3 and drove in a run to pace the Mustangs’ offense. Katelynn Townsend added two hits, and Reagan Myrick, McCall, Adasyn Leach and Mariana Salas each had one RBI.
Lili Grane, McKaylie Forrest and Liv Campbell singled for the Wildcats’ three hits.
GOLF
Carl Junction Invitational
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In a pair of close battles, the Pittsburg Purple Dragons and Lily Allman of McDonald County won first-place laurels in the Carl Junction Invitational on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
The Dragons, led by Samantha Maceli’s and Hannah Holloman’s 2-3 finish, won team honors with a 384 total, four strokes in front of runner-up Carthage. Nine shots separated the next three teams as Webb City came in third with 410, Joplin fourth with 414 and McDonald County with 419.
Allman, who was also medalist in last week’s Joplin Invitational at Schifferdecker Golf Course, shot a 1-under-par 35 on the front nine with birdies on the second, sixth and seventh holes and bogeys on 3 and 9. She added one birdie on the back nine on No. 15 but had three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-3 16th to shoot 40.
Maceli was second with 77 with nines of 39-38, and Holloman was third with 80 after shooting 40 on each side.
Hailey Bryant of Carthage placed fourth with 83, and Emily Delman of Joplin finished fifth with 89.
Completing the top 10: Sarah Oathout of Webb City with 90, Shaely Garrison of Carthage and Laya McAllister of Webb City with 95s, Sydney French of Webb City with 97 and Caitlin Derryberry of Carthage with 99.
VOLLEYBALL
Joplin tops Aurora
AURORA, Mo. — After three close sets, Joplin dominated the fourth set to complete a 3-1 victory (25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-9) over the Lady Houns.
“I feel like we came out a little sluggish the first two sets,” Eagles coach Staci Saunders said. “By the end of the third set, we started playing our game, a faster game. We finally got over the hump and played the way we know how to play. Credit Aurora ... they played a great match. They are much improved since the jamboree.
Aubrey Ritter and Addison Saunders registered triple-doubles to lead the Eagles (6-3). Ritter had 10 kills, 10 service points and 13 digs, and Saunders collected 11 points, 14 assists and 13 digs plus a team-high four ace serves.
Other leaders included Angelina Schramm with 15 points, Kaylie Anderson with 14 digs and Emma Floyd with four blocks.
Lockwood beats Cavaliers
LOCKWOOD, Mo. — Lockwood swept Thomas Jefferson 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-23) in nonconference action.
Nico Carlson and Winnie Hiebert each had three kills and two blocks for the Cavaliers (3-6), and Sonia Carlson also had three kills.
The Cavaliers play host to Wheaton on Thursday night in an Ozark 7 Conference contest.
Wildcats win
NEVADA, Mo. — Neosho downed Nevada 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-23) in a nonleague match.
Nevada leaders included Emma Leisure with six kills, Trinity Gayman with three blocks, Jade Feller with 15 assists and Grace Barnes with 20 digs.
TENNIS
College Heights 8, Aurora 1
College Heights Christian swept the singles matches at the Joplin Athletic Complex and improved their dual record to 2-3.
The No. 6 singles match was the closest as the Cougars’ Avery Baker edged Olivia Gibson 7-5 in a tiebreaker.
Taylor Dunham, Shayla Cliffman, Riley Peterson and Rebekah Laws were double winners for CHC.
Aurora’s Jasmine Lopez and Gibson teamed up to win at No. 3 doubles.
Prep roundup
