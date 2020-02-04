CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Katie Scott and Carl Junction dominated visiting Neosho 69-34 on Tuesday night, with Scott pouring in 33 points, one less than the entire Wildcat team.
The Bulldogs pulled out to a 49-16 lead at halftime in getting their 17th win in as many outings and going to 3-0 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Olivia Hixson topped the Wildcats with 15 points.
Carl Junction will play at Willard at 6 p.m. Friday.
Neosho boys 59, Carl Junction 50
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Following a tight first half, the Wildcats broke away in the third quarter to upend the Bulldogs.
Neosho held a 16-15 edge at intermission before outscoring Carl Junction 19-11 in the third period.
Dalton Brodie topped Neosho with 16 points, while Alex Dixon led Carl Junction with 18.
Carl Junction (5-12, 0-1 COC) will play at Willard at 7 p.m. Friday.
WEBB CITY GIRLS EARN OT WIN
WILLARD, Mo. — Webb City’s girls pulled out a 63-60 win over Willard in overtime.
Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, as Sierra Kimbrough had 17, Jaydee Duda added 16, Keira Jackson had 11 and Raven Vaughn chipped in 10.
The Cardinals outscored the Tigers 9-6 in the extra period.
Webb City (10-7, 2-1 COC) is at Branson at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lighthouse Christian girls 39, Thomas Jefferson 32
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson failed to overcome a lethargic start despite a 19-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter in falling to Lighthouse Christian.
The Cavaliers came back from a 15-3 halftime deficit to get within three points after three quarters, 25-22, but were outscored 14-10 in the final period.
"We dug ourselves in a hole and missed a lot of easy shots that really hurt us," said Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers.
Thomas Jefferson's Sydney Stamps and Lighthouse Christian's Kenzi Miller each had 12 points to lead their teams.
The Cavaliers (4-12) will host Wheaton at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lighthouse Christian hiked its record to 6-5.
Webb City boys 82, Willard 54
WILLARD, Mo. — Webb City had four players scoring in double figures in toppling Willard in a Central Ozark Conference game.
Tanner Rogers led the Cardinals with 28 points, with eight three-pointers, and was followed by Terrell Kabala 16, Nickhai Howard 15 and Mekhi Garrard 10.
Webb City led 29-21 at halftime.
Webb City (9-7, 1-1 COC) will play at Branson at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.