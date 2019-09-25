In a team match that saw many close individual matches, Carl Junction edged Joplin 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Of the nine matches, six were decided by scores of 8-5 or 8-6.
Carl Junction held a 2-1 lead after doubles with wins from Madeline Blackford-Shirley Sherwood at No. 2 and Mariah Barnett-Hannah Clinage at No. 3.
Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas-Emma Watts won the No. 1 doubles match.
Each team won three singles matches.
Carl Junction’s victories came from Blackford at No. 3, Sherwood at No. 4 and Clinage at No. 6.
Joplin had wins from Cardenas at No. 1, Watts at No. 2 and Tristan Buckridge at No. 5.
“There were some great matches,” Joplin coach Ed Ingle said. “I could not be happier with the girls’ play tonight. One of our standouts would be Tristan Buckridge at No. 5 singles. She was down 1-6 and came back to win 8-6. Also, the doubles play is getting better all the time.”
Both teams are on the road today as Joplin travels to Willard and Carl Junction plays at Branson.
SOFTBALL
Ozark 5, Joplin 1
The Ozark Tigers plated four unanswered runs in the final two innings to down Joplin in Central Ozark Conference softball action at Joplin High School.
Eagles starting pitcher Brittany Shyrock tossed four scoreless innings before the Tigers (12-4) got on the board in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Lakyn Cox.
The Eagles (1-13) responded in their half of the fifth with one run scoring on a grounder by Caitlyn Sedrick. But from there, Ozark scored four runs on five hits across the sixth and seventh frames while Joplin was limited to no runs and just one hit.
Layni Merriman and Madisyn Tracy led the Eagles at the plate with one single apiece.
Shyrock went seven innings and surrendered three earned runs on eight hits while striking out two batters.
Joplin plays at Republic today at 4:30.
Swimming
Eagles win Springfield invite with state-qualifying times
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—The Joplin Eagles recorded three state-qualifying times and a pair of consideration times en route to winning the Springfield Invitational swim meet on Tuesday at Foster Natatorium.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 283, while Monett was second with 220 and Marshfield finished third with 203.
Lebanon (140), Hillcrest (130), Lamar (128), Waynesville (116) and Seymour (34) rounded out the team standings.
Joplin’s 200-yard medley relay team of Zane Reavley, Alex Crawford, John Glenn and Ben Wardlow won the event with an automatic state-qualifying time of 1 minute, 45 seconds.
The Eagles won the 200 freestyle relay with a state consideration time of 1:46, with Jacob Glenn, Jonah Hensley, Zane Newman and Kohl Cooper competing.
Crawford won the 100 freestyle with a qualifying time of 48.61. A senior, Crawford also recorded a qualifying time while winning the 100 backstroke (54.33).
Reavley won the 500 freestyle with a state consideration time of 5:28, while Ben Smith won the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.
Second-place finishers for Ali Stauffer’s Eagles were John Glenn (200 individual medley), Wardlow (100 freestyle), Newman (500 freestyle) and Jacob Glenn (100 backstroke).
Wardlow finished third in the 200 freestyle, while Newman (200 IM), John Glenn (100 butterfly) and Hensley (100 breaststroke) took fourth their respective events.
Lamar’s Saylor Sheat won the 50 free in 24.97, while Monett’s Andrew Dixon, Andrew Kranz, Isaac Lindsey and Matthew Fillinger won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.