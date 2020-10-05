CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Saedra Allen tossed a two-hitter and recorded three doubles and three RBI at the plate to aid the Carl Junction softball team to an 11-1 win over Republic on Monday at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (6-14) totaled 15 hits and plated one run in the second inning, seven in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. A mercy rule went into effect at the end of the fifth inning as CJ held a 10-run lead.
Allen limited Republic (11-5) to one earned run on two hits in five innings of work. She also struck out seven batters and walked one.
For the Carl Junction offense, Allison Plumlee logged three hits with one double and two RBI, while Sammie Sims logged two hits with one double and a pair of RBI. Jayden Green tallied three hits and three RBI.
The Bulldogs play host to Nixa at 4:30 p.m. today.
MONETT 7, CARTHAGE 6
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monett plated six unanswered runs in the final two innings to upend Carthage on Monday at the Carthage softball complex.
The Tigers (12-9) held its largest lead of 6-1 after plating five runs on five hits in the bottom of the fourth. Carthage went hitless in the final three innings while Monett (11-11) plated four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Jensyn Elder received the pitching loss after surrendering five earned runs on seven hits in seven innings of work. She also struck out six batters and walked one.
Monett’s Caitlyn Calhoun tossed seven complete innings and surrendered five earned runs on eight hits, striking out five batters and walking two.
Allyson Inman paced the Monett offense with two hits, one double and three RBI.
For Carthage, Katie Crowe, Landry Cochran and Natalie Rodriguez recorded two hits apiece. Crowe had one triple, while Rodriguez had two doubles and Cochran one double.
Carthage plays at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. today.
VOLLEYBALL
College Heights 3, Golden City 0
College Heights Christian School opened its Ozark 7 Conference with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 victory against visiting Golden City.
The Cougars were led by Sarah Painter with 10 points and 36 assists. Lainey Lett added 17 kills and Avery Good 21 digs for College Heights, who hiked its overall record to 7-0.
College Heights will host Verona at 6 p.m. today.
Jasper 3, Thomas Jefferson 2
Jasper needed a fifth set to edge the host Cavaliers.
The Eagles won 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 15-10.
Laynie Solun collected seven serving aces and three kills, while Winni Hiebert had 11 kills and two blocks to top Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers (7-10) will play at Verona at 6 p.m. Thursday.
TENNIS
TJ WINS DISTRICT OPENER
The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team claimed three singles and two doubles wins to down Monett 5-1 in the first round of the Class 1 District 11 opener on Monday at Thomas Jefferson.
The Cavaliers advance to the district championship to take on Mount Vernon, a 5-1 winner over College Heights Christian, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson.
Thomas Jefferson swept Monett in singles play as Allison Ding defeated Meagan Hull (6-1, 6-0). Johanna Jeyaraj defeated Giselle Hernandez (6-0, 4-6, 6-0), and Juliana Jospeh defeated Vianey Rodriguez (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, Monett’s Ding and Jeyearaj picked up an 8-2 win over Hull and Hernandez, while Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps defeated Rodriguez and Williams 8-1.
