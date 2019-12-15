SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Led by six top-3 finishes, Carl Junction finished second in the Parkview Valkyrie Invitational girls high school swimming meet on Saturday at the John Foster Natatorium.
Springfield Central prevailed with 207 points, followed by the Bulldogs with 180, Rogersville 158, Carthage 146 and Webb City 124.
Lamar took seventh among 17 teams with 89, Monett was ninth with 43 and Joplin 11th with 39.
The Bulldogs took second place in the 200-yard medley relay, with Carsyn Smith, Sophia Hensley, Emma Lacey and Skyler Sundy. The quartet of Sundy, Abigail Holcomb, Alanza Montez and Lacey were third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Lacey and Sundy placed 2-3 in the 100 breaststroke, and they took third in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, respectively.
Kylie Jennings of Webb City had the area’s only event victory, winning the 1-meter diving with 246.80 points. The Cardinals’ Sophia Whitesell was third in the 200 freestyle.
Joplin senior Brenna Jones finished third in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
Lamar’s Meghan Watson was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly.
Carthage’s 400 free relay team of Madison Riley, Nadya Housh, Hope Fultz and Cassidy Smith placed third.
BASKETBALL
Russellville 77, Webb City 65
ROGERS, Ark. — Russellville (Arkansas) broke away in the first half and defeated Webb City in the Cardinals’ final game of the Arvest Hoopfest.
Taelan Peter poured in 27 points for the Cyclones, who stretched a 22-13 first-quarter lead to 41-23 at the intermission.
Mekhi Garrard topped Webb City (1-3) with 17 points, followed by Terrell Kabala with 13 and Nickhai Howard with 11.
The Cardinals play their home opener on Tuesday night against McDonald County.
WRESTLING
Carthage winsFarmington Duals
FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team went 5-0 and picked up a 36-18 victory over Farmington in the championship to claim the tournament title at the Farmington Duals on Saturday.
The Tigers also beat Warrenton 72-6, Sikeston 78-0, Pacific 66-9 and Lindbergh 63-12 en route to its second consecutive title in the event.
Carthage picked up team points in eight of the 14 weight classes in its championship dual against Farmington.
The Tigers received bonus points in three matches with pins by Kelten Campbell (160-pound weight class), Alexis Vasquez (220) and Brener Ocana (285). Kip Castor (106), Tanner Russow (120), Dagan Sappington (132) and Luke Gall (170) each won their matches by decision, while Carlow Reyes (113) won by forfeit.
Carthage hits the mat again on Tuesday for a dual at Joplin.
