ROLLA, Mo.—The Carthage boys basketball team defeated Mexico 53-43 for seventh place at the Rolla Holiday Invitational on Saturday.
After leading by just one point after the opening frame, Carthage used a 21-8 second quarter to pull ahead for good.
The second half was nearly even, but Carthage never relinquished its lead.
Alex Martini scored 20 points to lead the Tigers, while Taris Jackson added 10 and Joel Pugh had seven.
Carthage’s boys and girls will host Strafford on Jan. 7.
CARTHAGE GIRLS FALL IN OT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Avery Arnold converted an old-fashioned three-point play with two seconds left to lift Blue Eye to a 54-52 overtime win over Carthage at the Pink & White Tournament on Saturday at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.
Carthage led 32-21 at halftime, but Blue Eye battled back and the game was tied at 47 at the end of regulation.
Karlee Kinder led the Tigers with 14 points, while Hailey Fullerton added 13 and Kianna Yates had 11.
Kohnnar Patton scored 24 for Blue Eye, who advanced to play Nixa for fifth place on Monday.
In other action at the event, Lacy Stokes scored 30 points to lead Mount Vernon past Wheatland 59-46 at Weiser Gym and Lebanon defeated Aurora 55-47. Mount Vernon meets Lebanon at 1 on Monday in the consolation final of the Pink Division. Also on Monday, Clever and Kickapoo meet at 1 for third place and West Plains takes on Northside at 4 for the championship.
BENTONVILLE GIRLS TOP WEBB CITY
WEBB CITY, Mo.—A huge second quarter led Bentonville past Webb City 62-18 in the championship game of the Mercy Lady Cardinal Classic on Saturday afternoon inside the Cardinal Dome.
Bentonville led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers blew the game open with a 28-2 second period.
No one reached double figures for the Cardinals (5-5), as Kenzie Robbins scored five and Keira Jackson and Kajah Jackson added four points apiece.
Four players scored in double figures for Bentonville, as Jada Brown had 12, Nadia Akbar added 11 and Bella Irienborn and Maryam Dauda chipped in 10 points apiece.
In the other game of the round-robin event, Columbia Battle defeated Harrisonville 37-24.
Bentonville went 3-0 at the event, while Webb City finished 2-1.
Webb City travels to Parkview on Jan. 6.
