Carthage swept team and individual championship honors on Wednesday in the rain-shortened Papa John's Challenge prep girls golf tournament.
The tournament was scheduled for 27 holes, but Wednesday's final round at Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course was canceled by rain. Play did begin before constant rain forced players off the course.
The Tigers claimed the team title with a 362 total, shooting 183 on Monday at Carthage Municipal Golf Course and 179 on Tuesday at Briarbrook Golf Course. Webb City took second with 418, followed by Joplin with 433 and Carl Junction with 472.
Hailey Bryant of Carthage earned medalist honors with an 82, posting 41s at both courses. Teammates Rylee Scott and Kaitlin Derryberry were next with 87 and 94, respectively, and Aubri Fisher took sixth with 101.
Webb City had two top-5 finishers as Sydney French placed fourth with 97, two strokes in front of teammate Sarah Oathout.
Joplin's Emily Delman took seventh place with a 102, and Anna Burch was low for Carl Junction with 112.
TENNIS
Webb City 5, Joplin 4
The Cardinals slipped past Joplin at the Millennium Family Fitness courts.
The match included two matches decided by tiebreakers, won by Joplin's Jensen Vowels at No. 3 singles and Emma Watts-Kennedy Schwartz at No. 1 doubles. And three more matches ended with 8-6 scores.
Webb City's Taylor Yockey and Shelby Ensminger were double winners, winning at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively, and at No. 3 doubles. The Cardinals also received points from Rachel Drum at No. 1 singles and Kinzlea Smith at No. 2 singles.
Joplin also had two double winners in Vowels (No. 3 singles), Lauren Laird at No. 4 singles and teaming up to win No. 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Neal/Freeman Tournament begins Friday
The 16th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament, hosted by Joplin High School and sponsored in part by the Joplin Sports Authority, begins Friday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Conference.
The COVID-19 pandemic has cut the tournament from 12 teams to eight teams as teams from the Kansas City area and Central Missouri chose not to make the trip this year as a safety precaution.
Teams have been split into two pools — Joplin, Monett, Carl Junction and Carthage in Pool A and Neosho, Seneca, Webb City and Nevada in Pool B.
Pool games will be played on Friday on four fields:
4 p.m.—Joplin vs. Carl Junction, Monett vs. Carthage, Neosho vs. Webb City, Seneca vs. Nevada;
5:45—Joplin vs. Carthage, Monett vs. Carl Junction, Neosho vs. Nevada, Seneca vs Webb City;
7:30—Joplin vs. Monett, Carl Junction vs. Carthage, Neosho vs. Seneca, Nevada vs. Webb City.
The top two finishers in each pool advance to Saturday's Gold Bracket, playing semifinal games at 10 a.m. and championship and third-place games at 11:45 a.m.
The other four teams will compete in the Silver Bracket for fifth through eighth places.
