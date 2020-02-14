CARTHAGE, Mo.—Three players scored in double figures as the Carthage boys basketball team defeated Willard 65-58 on Friday night in Central Ozark Conference action.
Alex Martini led Carthage with 22 points, while Taris Jackson added 19 and Patrick Carlton chipped in 15.
Carthage (12-10, 3-3 COC) led 52-36 at the end of the third quarter, and then held off Willard’s late charge.
The visitors pulled within four late in the game, but the hosts were able to hold on.
Carthage hosts Branson on Tuesday.
WILLARD GIRLS 58, CARTHAGE 42
CARTHAGE, Mo.—Willard led by 18 points entering the fourth quarter and never relinquished its lead.
Ariana Patillo scored a game-high 19 points for Willard (14-8, 3-3 COC).
Hailey Fullerton scored 14 and Karlee Kinder added 10 for Carthage (12-10, 2-4 COC).
Williams leads Pirates past Wildcats
NEOSHO, Mo.—Priscilla Williams poured in 44 points to lead Branson to a 68-28 win over Neosho.
A Syracuse recruit, Williams made 18 field goals, including five treys, to go along with three free throws for the Pirates (14-9, 3-3 COC).
Brylee King scored nine points to lead Neosho (6-16, 0-6 COC).
Neosho hosts Webb City on Tuesday.
Ozark 55, Carl Junction 47
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Ozark, led by A.J. Elliott's 22 points, rallied in the second half to trim the Bulldogs and remain in the hunt for the Central Ozark Conference boys basketball crown.
The Tigers, along with Joplin, Nixa and Republic, all have one league loss. Ozark is 4-1 in conference play, and the other teams are 5-1.
Carl Junction led 30-27 at halftime, but Ozark outscored the Bulldogs 12-7 in the third quarter and 16-10 in the fourth period.
Trentyn Lehman led the Bulldogs with 10 points, and Isaac Hoberecht added eight. Ethan Whatley also finished in double figures for the Tigers with 12 points.
Carl Junction has another home game on Tuesday night against Joplin.
NIXA BOYS 66, WEBB CITY 65
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys basketball team went on a 28-11 run in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short in a one-point setback to Nixa in COC action at the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals (11-8) had three individuals score in double figures. Terrell Kabala led the way with 24, while Tanner Rogers, who had five triples, finished with 19 points and Nickhai Howard 10 points.
Nixa held a 33-23 halftime lead and a 55-37 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Webb City plays at Neosho on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
