REPUBLIC, Mo. — Jensyn Elder picked up a complete-game victory and drove in four runs as Carthage defeated Joplin 7-1 Tuesday night in a quarterfinal game of the Class 5 District 6 softball tournament.
The third-seeded Tigers (18-11) advance to a semifinal game at 6:30 tonight.
Joplin finishes its season with an 8-22 record.
"I can't say enough about this group and how hard they worked this year," JHS Eagle Softball posted on Twitter. "Seniors, thank you for everything. You will be missed. Underclassmen, use this to work even harder and come back stronger."
Elder allowed nine hits and one earned run, struck out 10 batters and walked one. She went 2 for 2 at the plate with a three-run home run to left field in the second inning and a sacrifice fly to right in the fifth.
Natalie Rodriguez and Presley Probert also contributed two hits for Carthage, and Mary Grace Richmond and Probert each drove in a run.
Joplin scored its run in the sixth when Tatum Stogsdill and Abby McGinnis hit back-to-back doubles.
McGinnis, Bailey Ledford and Izzy Yust had two hits apiece for the Eagles.
Joplin pitcher Jill McDaniel gave up nine hits and five earned runs, walked four and struck out five.
VOLLEYBALL
Bulldogs defeat Eagles
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Jessa Hylton and Salma Lewis slammed 15 kills apiece as Carl Junction defeated Joplin 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-22) in a Central Ozark Conference volleyball match in the Bulldogs' gymnasium.
"Carl Junction has so many weapons," Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. "I felt like my girls played their hearts out and stayed with them. Salma Lewis is hard to stop."
Setter Logan Jones had 34 assists and four aces for the Bulldogs (19-3, 6-1 COC), and Olivia Vediz and Destiny Buerge had 16 and 14 digs, respectively. Jillian Kennedy made three blocks, one more than Hylton and Lewis.
Allie Lawrence and Angelina Schramm had six and five kills, respectively, and two blocks apiece for Joplin (14-13-1, 1-7). Aubrey Ritter served six points — half of them aces — for the Eagles, Bailey Riley handed out 14 assists and Kaylie Anderson made 13 digs.
The Eagles have another conference match Thursday at Willard. Carl Junction plays in a triangular on Thursday at Girard with Labette County.
Thomas Jefferson triumphs
BRONAUGH, Mo. — Laynie Solum served 10 aces and Sonia Carlson and Winni Hiebert added seven apiece to lead the Cavaliers past Bronaugh 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-11).
Thomas Jefferson (9-11) also received six kills from Carlson and two blocks from Nico Carlson.
The Cavaliers have a home match at 5:30 p.m. Friday against New Covenant.
CHC sweeps Purdy
College Heights Christian downed Purdy 3-0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-14) in a nonconference match on the Cougars' court.
Catie Secker had nine kills to lead the Cougars, and Sarah Painter handed out 26 assists. Kaynahn Burk served six aces among 18 points, and Avery Good led the defense with 15 digs.
The Cougars (14-1) finished third in last Saturday's El Dorado Springs Tournament, losing to Nevada in bracket play after beating the Tigers during pool play. Lainey Lett and Catie Secker were named to the all-tournament team.
College Heights has an Ozark 7 Conference match on Thursday night at Wheaton.
McAULEY PREVAILS
EXETER, Mo. — Lily Black collected nine kills, two blocks and five aces as McAuley Catholic defeated Exeter 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-19) in Ozark 7 Conference volleyball action.
Avery Gardner handed out 10 assists for the Warriors, and JoJo Wheeler paced the defense with 25 digs.
The Warriors play Galena and Parsons on Thursday night in Galena.
WEBB CITY DOWNS NEOSHO
NEOSHO, Mo. — Webb City worked overtime in the third set to complete a 3-0 victory (25-8, 25-15, 27-25) over Neosho in the Wildcats' gymnasium.
Kenzie Storm hit 11 kills for the Cardinals, and Kearston Galardo and Maddy Peeples added eight and seven, respectively. Anna Hettinger dished out 18 assists, Kate Brownfield and Kyah Sanborn each served four aces, and Sage Crane made 23 digs.
