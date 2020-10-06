WEBB CITY, Mo. — Carthage tallied three runs in the fourth inning and held on to beat Webb City 3-2 Thursday afternoon at the Cardinals' softball field.
The Tigers (13-9, 6-2 Central Ozark Conference) ended Webb City's 18-game conference winning streak during the past three seasons — the final league game in 2018, all nine games last year and the first eight games this year. The Cardinals (22-3, 8-1), who clinched the conference championship with last week's victory over Republic, lost a league game for the first time since an 8-7 setback at Republic on Sept. 27, 2018.
Jensyn Elder picked up the complete-game victory, allowing six hits and one earned run, walking two and striking out six.
Webb City pitcher Haidyn Berry gave up three hits and three unearned runs, fanned 13 and walked one.
Katie Crowe walked and Natalie Rodriguez reached on an error to start the Carthage fourth. Landry Cochran singled to score Crowe and move Rodriguez to third. Rodriguez and Cochran successfully executed a double steal to produce the second run, and Cochran later scored with two outs on a passed ball.
Elder blanked the Cardinals on three hits through five innings. Berry reached on an error to start the Webb City sixth, and Alyssa Jennings hit a home run, her ninth of the season, with one out to make it 3-2. An error and single by Hannah Wells put two runners on base before Elder retired the last two batters on a groundout and strikeout.
Emma Welch doubled to right-center field with one out to put the tying run on second base, but Elder retired the next two hitters on a grounder back to the circle and a strikeout to end the game.
Singles by Cochran, Elder and Mary Grace Richmond were Carthage's three hits.
Welch and Jennings both had two hits for the Cardinals, and Kaylyn Gilbert and Wells had one hit apiece.
Carthage plays its final league game at 4:30 p.m. today at Neosho. Webb City wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Kickapoo and Columbia Rock Bridge, starting at 10 a.m.
Neosho 9, Joplin 4
Abbie Carpenter drove in four runs to spark Neosho past the Eagles at the JHS Sports Complex.
Carpenter went 2 for 4 with a two-run double to left in the first inning and a two-run single to left in the fourth.
Leadoff batter Kaitlyn Killion went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI for the Wildcats (14-4), and Sierra Jones and Brittany Winchester added two hits apiece. Winchester also was the winning pitcher, tossing a five-hitter with three strikeouts and four walks.
Joplin pitcher Jill McDaniel struck out four and walked one while giving up nine hits.
Izzy Yust and Ryleigh Surridge each had two hits for the Eagles (7-17), and Bailey Ledford had a single.
The Eagles scored on an error in the third inning, Yust's double and Liz Snider's sacrifice fly in the fourth and Madisyn's Tracy's bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
Neosho has a home game at 4:30 p.m. today against Carthage. Joplin plays this weekend in the Rolla Invitational.
Nixa 4, Carl Junction 2
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Bulldogs scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Nixa responded with three runs in the top of the second to move ahead to stay.
Sammie Sims doubled to start the Carl Junction first inning and scored on Kalyssa Hagston's single. Allison Plumlee singled with one out to score Hagston.
But in the Nixa second, Maya Herman and Dakota Hill singled with one out, and Morgan Delloma tripled to tie the game at 2. Kaylee Schlenker then reached on an error as Delloma scored.
The Eagles (12-10) scored the final run in the third when Maddy Meierer doubled with one out and later scored on an error.
The Bulldogs (6-15) finished with nine hits, including two by Sims, Jayden Green and Bryn Neria.
Meierer had two of Nixa's eight hits, and she was the winning pitcher, fanning four and walking none.
Carl Junction pitcher Saedra Allen gave up two earned runs, struck out three and walked none.
The Bulldogs have another home game at 4:30 p.m. today against Nevada.
VOLLEYBALL
Ozark sweeps Joplin
The Tigers downed Joplin 3-0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-13) in Central Ozark Conference action at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Allie Lawrence led Joplin (13-11-1, 1-4 COCO with seven kills, and Addison Saunders had nine assists and eight digs. Audrey Ritter and Kaylie Anderson made 12 and 10 digs, respectively; Kacy Coss made two blocks, and Baileigh Riley had eight assists and 10 points.
"Ozark is a strong opponent," Joplin coach Staci Saunders said. "Our second set was our best set obviously. At times we seemed scared and didn't block effectively."
Joplin has another home match Thursday night against Republic.
Cougars still unbeaten
College Heights Christian raised its unblemised season record to 8-0 by beating visiting Verona 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-13) in the Cougars' gymnasium.
The Cougars (2-0 Ozark 7 Conference) received 13 kills from Laney Lett, 13 points from Avery Good, four aces, 11 digs and eight kills from Catie Secker, three blocks from Layne Jackson, 10 points and 25 assists from Sarah Painter and 11 digs from Kaynahn Burk.
College Heights plays Thursday night at McAuley Catholic.
Carthage beats Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo — Carthage defeated Neosho in straight sets in a Central Ozark Conference matchup on Tuesday.
The Tigers swept the Wildcats 25-15, 25-19 and 25-21.
Sydnee Dudolski led the way for Carthage (14-8-1, 5-2 COC); with 16 kills while Grace Schriever picked up three blocks and two assists. Chloe Black had 28 assists, and Olivia Bourgault had 37 digs.
For Neosho (13-10-1, 1-7), Savannah Merriman collected eight kills, six blocks, nine points and 11 assists. Abby Jarvis had seven kills and two aces while Shelby Roberts had five kills.
Next up, the Tigers host Willard (19-1-1) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Neosho welcomes Branson (16-11-1) on Thursday.
SOCCER
Nixa 3, Joplin 2
NIXA, Mo. — Nixa built a 2-0 halftime lead en route to its victory against Joplin.
Joplin (4-9) sliced the deficit in half on Andrew Taylor's goal midway through the second half of an assist from Adam Montanez.
Nixa regained its two-goal advantage in the 71st minute before Joplin's Luciano Reyes scored in the last two minutes, assisted by Luis Alverado.
Nixa held a 12-9 advantage in shots on goal. Joplin goalkeeper Brayden Anderson recorded nine saves.
Joplin is home on Saturday for matches against Parsons and McDonald County.
