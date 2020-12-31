The Carthage wrestling team went 1-3 in the Carthage Duals on Wednesday at Carthage High School.
Carthage’s lone win came against Monett in a dual that saw the Tigers claim falls by Kip Castor (113-pound weight class) and Kanen Vogt (220), as well as a decision by Dagan Sappington (132).
The shorthanded Cubs, empty at six of the 14 weight classes throughout the day, surrendered four forfeits to Carthage while double forfeits took place at 126 and 170.
Monett’s Ethan Umfleet (182), Joshua Harvey (195) and Simon Hartline (106) each won by fall, and Matthew Bahl (138) and Harrison Merriman (285) both won by decision.
In other dual results, Carthage lost to Hickman 47-33, Nixa 48-26 and Raymore-Peculiar 36-30. Monett suffered a 42-33 loss to Hickman before falling 51-25 to Nixa and 45-33 to Ray-Pec.
Nixa finished a perfect 4-0 on the day, having also earned a 42-31 win over Hickman and a 45-36 win over Ray-Pec.
SENECA WINS DIAMOND STATE DUALS
Seneca went 4-1 and avenged its only loss with a 45-18 win over Willard in the championship of the Diamond State Duals on Wednesday in Springdale, Arkansas.
The Indians recorded seven match wins and received two forfeits in the championship triumph. Clayton Swadley (145), Zane Cotten (220), Jakob Tate (285) and Brady Roark (106) each won by fall, while Andrew Manley (132), Kendon Pollard (138) and Dane Napier (195) each won by decision.
Willard defeated Seneca 43-33 earlier in the day.
Other Seneca dual wins included a 63-12 triumph over Springdale, a 66-15 triumph over Har-Ber and a 51-27 win over Carl Junction.
Carl Junction finished the day 4-1 and claimed third place with a 52-24 dual win over Heritage.
Earning falls for the Bulldogs in the third-place dual were Dexter Merrell (132), Lucas Watkins (145), Cole Stewart (152), Chance Benford (160), Brennan Carey (220) and Kameron Bennett (285). Mekhi McGarry (138) won by major decision.
Carl Junction also defeated Heritage 66-12 in its first dual of the day before topping Fayetteville 70-12 and Bentonville 51-27.
BASKETBALL
MOUNT VERNON 4TH AT PINK AND WHITE
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mount Vernon girls basketball team came up just short of a third-place finish in the Pink Division of the Pink and White Tournament, falling to Class 3 powerhouse Skyline 46-45.
The Mountaineers suffered their second straight loss after opening the season a perfect 8-0.
Both teams were deadlocked at 32 entering the fourth quarter, but the Tigers outscored Mount Vernon 14-13 to earn the one-point victory in the end.
Skyline was paced by Miranda Quennoz and Justine Barb with 16 points apiece. Quennoz drained two triples from beyond the arc.
Lacy, who won the Jane Meyer award, posted a game-high 29 points. Ellie Johnston had 12 points.
MILLER GIRLS 47, WALNUT GROVE 37
WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — Miller girls basketball team didn’t appear bothered by playing with just six players during the Walnut Grove Holiday Tournament.
After knocking off previously unbeaten Hollister in the semifinals, the Cardinals (9-1) defeated Walnut Grove by 10 points to secure the tournament championship on Wednesday night.
Tournament MVP Kaylee Helton scored 14 points, while Claudia Hadlock and Lili Merrick added 12 points apiece.
Walnut Grove entered the game ranked first in Class 1. Miller is ranked 10th in Class 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.