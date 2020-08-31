CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hailey Bryant carded a 9-hole score of 41 to best the field and help the Carthage girls golf team secure a 24-stroke lead by the end of the first day of the Papa John’s Challenge on Monday at Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
Carthage had three other individuals shoot in the 40s, with Rylee Scott shooting a 46, Caitlyn Derryberry 47 and Ava Lacey 49.
In the team standings, Carthage was followed by Webb City (207), Joplin (213) and Carl Junction (232). The second round of the three-day event takes place this afternoon at Briarbrook Golf Course in Carl Junction before the final round is played Wednesday at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.
For Webb City, Sarah Oathout led the team with a 48 while Sydney French shot a 50, Laya McAllister 52 and Sophia Coulson 57.
Emily Delman’s 48 led the way for Joplin. Campbell Waggoner carded a 51, Sophia Schwartz 54 and Kenna Haley 60.
Carl Junction’s top performers included Anna Burch (54), Rylee Sprague (55), Jasmine Woerner (60) and Kris Smith (63). Avery Brannin, competing unattached, shot a 61.
SOFTBALL
NEOSHO 9, MONETT 1
MONETT, Mo. — The Neosho softball team erupted for 15 hits and plated eight unanswered runs in the final four innings to down Monett for a season-opening win on Monday at Monett High School.
Neosho broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fourth before scoring two in the fifth and then three in the seventh.
Kaitlyn Killion led the Wildcats bats, going 2-for-5 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored. Brittany Winchester finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored while Lili Graue, Sierra Jones, Grace Johnson and Trinity Drake logged two hits apiece.
Picking up the pitching win for Neosho was Winchester, who limited Monett to three hits and one run in seven complete innings. She also struck out a pair of batters and walked two.
Ashtyn Blakey led Monett in hits with two in three plate appearances. Taylor Southard went 1-for-3 with one RBI.
The Wildcats compete in the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament at Joplin High School on Friday and Saturday.
TENNIS
TJ 5, JOPLIN 4
The Thomas Jefferson Independent girls tennis team won two of three doubles matches to pick up a season-opening victory over Joplin on Monday at Joplin High School.
Following a 3-3 tie at the conclusion of singles play, Thomas Jefferson picked up doubles victories from Allison Ding and Johanna Jeyaraj, who defeated Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts 8-3, as well as Juliana Joseph and Sydney Stamps, who defeated Kennedy Schwartz and Cloey Blank 8-2.
The Joplin doubles team of Jensen Vowels and Lauren Laird defeated Victoria Henson-Miyauchi and Jessica Joseph 8-4.
In singles, Ding defeated Cardenas 8-2, Watts defeated Jeyaraj 8-5, Juliana Joseph defeated Schwartz 8-0, Vowels defeated Stamps 9-7, Laird defeated Henson-Miyauchi 8-4, and Jessica Joseph defeated Blank 8-0.
Thomas Jefferson plays at McAuley Catholic 4:30 p.m. today. Joplin plays at Webb City on at 4:30 Wednesday.
WEBB CITY 8, COLLEGE HEIGHTS 1
The Webb City girls tennis team was victorious in five singles matches and three doubles matches on Monday as it picked up a season-opening win over College Heights Christian at Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Cardinals had singles wins from Rachel Drum, Kirsalyn Hood, Danecca Heffren, Taylor Yockey and Shelby Ensminger. In doubles, Drum and Hood picked up an 8-5 victory over Taylor Dunham and Shayla Cliffman, while Heffren and Smith defeated Riley Peterson and Rebekah Laws 8-3 and Yockey and Ensminger defeated Hannah Bass and Avery Baker 8-3.
Cliffman earned a singles win for College Heights, defeating Smith 9-8.
Webb City plays host to Joplin at 4:30 today. College Heights returns to play at 4:30 Thursday at Mount Vernon.
