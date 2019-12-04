CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team claimed team points in nine of the 14 weight classes en route to a 49-28 season-opening dual victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday night.
Carlos Reyes (120-pound weight class), Selvin Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132), Davion King (138) and Kelten Campbell (160) each picked up pins for the Tigers, while Chris Lopez (106) and Anderson Ixcol (145) won their matches.
Earning wins for Carl Junction were Cole Stewart (152), Wyatt Ross (182) and Jackson White (195).
Carthage competes in a tri-dual with Cassville and Miami on Tuesday in Carthage. Carl Junction hits the road to dual Joplin on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Liberal girls 43, TJ 33
Sydney Stamps scored a game-high 20 points, but the Thomas Jefferson Independent girls basketball team fell to 0-2 in a setback to Liberal on Tuesday night at TJ.
The Cavaliers were put in a 22-17 hole by halftime and were outscored 21-16 in the second half.
Olivia Beard chipped in five points for TJ, while Ruchi Patel scored three, Jade Eschenbrenner three and Nico Carlson two.
Thomas Jefferson plays at home on Thursday against New Covenant.
