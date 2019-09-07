The Joplin softball team lost a pair of consolation bracket games on Saturday to wrap up the 15th annual Joplin High School Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The Eagles, who went 0-3 in pool play on Friday, fell to Carthage 13-5 and Lamar 9-1. Joplin finished 12th in the tournament while Carthage and Lamar took 10th and 11th, respectively.
Carthage built an 8-1 lead on Joplin through the first two innings and finished with 13 hits.
Four Tigers logged multiple hits in the game. Averi Heese led the way with three hits, including one home run, while Landry Cochran, Presley Probert and Karlee Kinder recorded two hits apiece. Probert led the team in runs batted in with three.
For Joplin, which recorded five hits, Layni Merriman, Candace Bryant, Gabriella Quinn, Elisabeth Snider and Addison Wallace had one single apiece. Snider, Madisyn Tracy and Jocee Weston each had one RBI.
The Eagles’ final game of the day saw Lamar jump out to a 5-0 lead through two innings and tally 10 total hits. The Eagles logged just a pair of hits and suffered six errors in the field.
The Lamar offense was led by Ashland Diggs, Lillian Snodgrass and Elly Haun, who tallied two hits apiece. Diggs finished with a team-high two RBI.
Quinn had one single for the Eagles while Tracy had one double.
Diggs earned the win for Lamar after tossing six complete innings with one strikeout and one walk.
Blue Springs was crowned the tournament champion after beating Park Hill 7-0 and Rock Bridge 4-3 in the Gold Bracket.
Webb City went 2-0 on Saturday — beating Neosho 6-0 and Nevada 9-6 in the Silver Bracket — to place fourth in the tournament. Nevada and Neosho finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
In the bronze bracket, Carl Junction was defeated by Staley 8-0 and Seneca 12-0. The Bulldogs placed ninth in the tournament while Staley took seventh and Seneca eighth.
VOLLEYBALL
TJ places second at Jasper
Thomas Jefferson went 3-1 to claim a runner-up finish at the Jasper Tournament on Saturday.
In pool play, the Cavaliers beat Sheldon 25-20, 25-18 and McAuley Catholic 25-20, 25-18. The Cavaliers played Sheldon again to open bracket play and picked up a 25-10, 25-9 win.
The championship match saw the Cavaliers claim the first set 25-20. But from there, Jasper rallied to win the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-13, to win the tournament title.
Among Thomas Jefferson’s top contributors throughout the tournament was Acelyn Tate, who totaled 16 aces, 15 assists and 17 kills. Winni Hibert chipped in nine aces and nine kills, while Maddie Goodman tallied 17 kills and Kayley Ball 18 assists.
SOCCER
Cavaliers take fourth
Thomas Jefferson was downed 4-1 by McDonald County in the third-place game of the Cassville soccer tournament on Saturday.
McDonald County’s Eh Doh Say scored two unassisted goals in the first eight minutes of play before Thomas Jefferson answered at the 16-minute mark with a penalty-kick goal scored by Thomas Hershewe.
McDonald County, which outshot the Cavaliers 8-4, pulled away in the second half as Juan Quetzecua and Jeobany Marcos logged one goal apiece.
Cavaliers goalkeeper Brock Conklin finished with three saves.
Thomas Jefferson (2-2) returns to play on Tuesday at Cassville.
Prep roundup
