SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carthage, led by Hailey Bryant’s runner-up individual finish, placed second as a team Monday in the Class 3 District 3 tournament at the par-70 Horton Smith Golf Course.
Glendale won the team title with a one-round score of 344 and was followed by Carthage (353), Lebanon (390), Branson (395), McDonald County (404) and Webb City (404).
Lily Allman, a standout for McDonald County, won the individual title with a 6-over-par 76, which edged Bryant by two strokes.
Bryant was one of three Carthage golfers who qualified for the Class 3 state tournament that will be held Oct. 19-20 at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. Other CHS qualifiers included third-place finisher Rylee Scott (81) and 16th-place finisher Cailtin Derryberry (95).
Webb City had a pair of state qualifiers in fifth-place Sarah Oathout (82) and ninth-place Sydney French (87).
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 3
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin girls finished 10th in the team standings and were led individually by Sophia Schwartz, who placed 21st with a 15-over 97 at the par-72 Country Creek Golf Club.
Also representing Joplin, Isabella Sotlar finished 40th individually while Lindsey Belnap took 45th. Campbell Waggoner and Drew Yockey tied for 50th.
Notre Dame de Sion (302) bested runner-up Ozark (356) at the top of the team leaderboard. Notre Dame’s Megan Propeck claimed the individual title with a 1-under 71.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction had a pair of state qualifiers and placed fifth as a team at the par-71 Payne Stewart Golf Course.
Rylee Sprague carded a 101 to place 12th individually for the Bulldogs, while Anna Burch came in 15th with a 107.
Nevada had three state qualifiers in 10th-place Kate Pennington (98), 17th-place Riley Severance (109) and 18th-place Paige Hertzberg (111).
Chloe Moller of Cassville shot a 107 to place 15th.
In the team standings, Springfield Catholic (311), Rogersville (351) and Marshfield (403) rounded out the top three teams while Nevada (433) finished fourth and Carl Junction (452) fifth.
Brooke Wagner of Rogersville shot a 2-over 73 to win the individual title.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 2
SEDALIA, Mo. — Mount Vernon’s Kenadi Killingsworth shot a 94 to place fifth at the par-70 Sedalia Country Club.
Seneca also had one state qualifier in Kaitlyn Soden, who carded a 103 to place 16th.
Sacred Heart won the team title with a 372, and New Covenant Academy’s Savannah Lee claimed the individual title with a 9-over 79.
VOLLEYBALL
JOPLIN SWEEPS PITTSBURG
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Joplin downed Pittsburg in three straight sets Monday in a girls volleyball match at Pittsburg.
The Eagles won 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 to hike their record to 14-12-1.
Leading the way for Joplin were Angelina Schramm with 12 service points and five kills and Aubrey Ritter with nine service points and 10 kills.
Joplin will play at Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. today.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS 3, THOMAS JEFFERSON 0
College Heights Christian turned back host Thomas Jefferson 25-20, 25-14, 25-15 to keep its Ozark 7 Conference record unblemished.
The Cougars went to 3-0 in the league and 13-1 overall.
College Heights' Catie Secker had seven aces, 17 service points and 24 digs, while teammate Lainey Lett had 13 kills.
Layne Solum had four service aces and two kills, while Thomas Jefferson teammate Alexis Stamps collected seven kills.
College Heights will host Purdy at 5:30 p.m. today, while Thomas Jefferson (8-11, 3-2) will play at Bronaugh at 6 p.m. today.
SOCCER
COLLEGE HEIGHTS 2, CASSVILLE 0
College Heights Christian School expanded a 1-0 halftime lead into a 2-0 nonconference win against visiting Cassville.
Corban Thomas, with an assist from Max Sitton, scored the first goal in the 13th minute.
Zach Beaty took an assist from Bo Sitton to get the last goal in the 68th minute.
College Heights goalie Ben Thomas collected five saves as did his counterpart, Reese Heiden.
The Cougars had seven shots on goal compared to five for Cassville.
College Heights (2-7) will play at Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
TENNIS
CAVALIERS FALL IN SECTIONALS
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson's season came to an end with a loss in the quarterfinals of team sectionals.
Bolivar defeated the Cavaliers 5-0 after Thomas Jefferson shut out Harrisonville by the same score earlier in the first round.
In matches against Harrisonville, the Cavaliers' No. 1 singles player, Johanna Jeyaraj, defeated Abigail Overbay 6-2, 6-0 and combined with Allison Deng to defeat Megan Evans and Overbay 8-4.
Bolivar's Lexi Berry edged Jeyaraj 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in their top singles match, while Megan Roberts and Berry toppled Jeyaraj and Deng 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.
The Cavaliers closed their season with a 13-2 record.
