CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage expanded a seven-point halftime lead into a 57-35 victory over Cassville on Thursday night in the Carthage Lady Tigers Basketball Tournament.
Karlee Kinder poured in 22 points, Hailey Fullerton 12 and Kianna Yates 11 for Carthage, which led 31-24 at intermission.
Madry McCrackin led Cassville with 20 points.
In other games, Waynesville defeated Lamar 49-37, Bartlesville downed Hillcrest 65-46 and Webb City upended Mount Vernon 60-26.
The pool-play tournament concludes today as Mount Vernon takes on Bartlesville at 5:30 p.m. and Carthage meets Lamar at 7.
Carthage and Bartlesville can win their pools tonight with victories.
Current pool standings: White Pool Carthage 2-0, Waynesville 2-1, Lamar 1-1, Cassville 0-3; Blue Pool Bartlesville 2-0, Webb City 2-1, Mount Vernon 1-1, Hillcrest 0-3.
Webb City 60,Mount Vernon 26
Jaydee Duda popped in three 3-point goals while scoring 24 points as Webb City finished 2-1 in the Carthage Tournament.
Raven Vaughn added 10 points for the Cardinals, who led 27-17 at halftime.
Lacy Stokes netted 16 points for Mount Vernon (1-1).
Diamond Tournament
DIAMOND, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson charged back from a halftime deficit to topple Wheaton 65-47 in the Diamond Tournament.
The Cavaliers (3-1) trailed 27-25 at intermission but outscored the Bulldogs 22-12 in the third quarter and 18-8 in the fourth period.
Chase Kellenberger scored 23 points and Drew Goodhope 14 for Thomas Jefferson. Kellenberger, a senior, reached 1,000 career points.
Jack Mitchell and Zac Leverich shared scoring honors for Wheaton with 10 apiece.
New Covenant girls 54, Thomas Jefferson 23
Deb Seale scored 16 points and Izzy Rohlfing 13 to spark New Covenant past host Thomas Jefferson.
New Covenant (5-1) pulled out to a 33-14 lead at halftime.
Sydney Stamps topped the Cavaliers (0-3) with 13 points.
Thomas Jefferson plays at 6 p.m. Monday at Diamond.
Prep roundup
