Carthage earned its second team championship in three days by winning the Joplin Lady Eagle Invitational on Wednesday at the Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
The Tigers had five players finish in the top-10 and posted a four-player total of 360. Carl Junction edged Webb City 409-412 for second place, and Joplin had 458 to complete the team scores.
Jenna Teeter, a senior at Carl Junction, was the individual medalist with an 8-over-par 79. She shot 2-over-par 37 on the back nine, and a birdie on the par-3 fourth hole highlighted her round.
Sara Golden of Carthage led a 2-3-4 finish by the Tigers with an 84. She posted nines of 43-41 and made birdie on the first and 18th holes, both par-5s.
Carthage’s Rylee Scott and Hailey Bryant were next with 87 and 88, respectively. The Tigers’ Eryn Waggoner tied for seventh with 101, and Shaely Garrison was 10th with 104. The Tigers won the Webb City Lady Cardinal Invitational on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Webb City’s Sarah Oathout finished fifth with 91, and teammate Sydney French was sixth with 99.
Abby Rogers of Carl Junction tied for seventh with 101, and Emily Delman of Joplin was ninth with 102.
SOFTBALL
Branson 8, Joplin 7
BRANSON, Mo. — Branson tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and turned a triple play in the seventh to nip Joplin in a Central Ozark Conference contest.
The game was filled with baserunners as the Eagles and Pirates combined for 23 hits and 15 errors. Joplin left nine runners on base, and Branson stranded 10 runners.
Joplin (0-8, 0-2 COC), which trailed 5-1 after five innings, scored two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
Izzy Yust singled to right field to start the Joplin sixth, and she scored on Layni Merriman’s triple to center. Madisyn Tracy followed with a single to left to score Merriman.
Tracy took second on an error on her hit, and she stopped at third when Gabriella Quinn singled to right. Candace Bryant singled to right to score both runners and give Joplin a one-run lead, but Bryant was thrown out attempting to advance to second.
Addison Wallace followed with a double to left, but Branson pitcher Cat Ford retired the next two batters on a groundout and strikeout.
The lead, however, was short lived. Branson’s first three batters reached on errors, allowing the tying run to score. Catcher Elisabeth Snider caught a popup and turned it into a double play, but Bella Gavin reached on an error that allowed Sierra Dailey to score.
Jocee Weston singled to right and Yust reached on an error on her bunt to begin the Joplin seventh. But Merriman’s line drive was caught by center fielder Savannah Miller, who threw to second baseman Langley Miller to retire Yust attempting to reach second. Miller then threw to third baseman Leanne Rhoads to retire Weston and end the game.
Merriman doubled and scored on Tracy’s bunt for Joplin’s first run in the third inning. The Eagles scored twice in the fifth on Snider’s single and an error.
The Eagles rapped 13 hits, including a three singles by Quinn and a double and triple by Merriman. All 10 Joplin players who batted had a hit.
Ford and Dailey had two hits apiece for Branson (4-3, 1-1).
Joplin pitcher Brittany Shryock struck out one batter and walked one while allowing only one earned run. Ford fanned seven, walked none and yielded five earned runs to get the win.
Nonconference games on Monday have East Newton at Joplin and Branson at Aurora.
TENNIS
JOPLIN FALLS AT NIXA
NIXA, Mo—Joplin suffered a 5-4 loss to Nixa in Central Ozark Conference tennis action on Wednesday.
Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas defeated Megan Brassard 8-3 at No. 1 singles, while teammate Emma Watts beat Arabella Cosgrove 8-1 at No. 2.
Joplin’s Cardenas-Watts won the No. 1 doubles match 8-2 over Brassard-Kiersten Bybee, while Ashley Kurtz-Lilly Masters defeated Nixa’s Cosgrove-Anna Martens 8-6 at No. 2 doubles.
Nixa won four singles matches and the No. 3 doubles match.
Joplin (2-2) is at Kickapoo at 4:30 on Friday.
NEOSHO 7, MONETT 2
MONETT, Mo. — The Wildcats swept the doubles matches en route to their second victory of the season.
Sarah Werner-Gabrielle McCauley, Emily Mitchell-Michelle Lindsay and Rylee Marion-Samantha Ortiz were the winning doubles teams for Neosho (2-3). Werner, Mitchell, Lindsay and Ortiz also won their singles matches.
Monett (1-4) received victories from Sofia Semerad and Meagan Hull at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.
Neosho has another match today at Ozark, and Monett returns to action Monday at Springfield Catholic.
