SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carthage girls basketball team overcame a sluggish offensive start to down Branson 51-37 in the first round of the Pink & White tournament at Kickapoo High School on Monday.
Carthage and Branson scored just five points apiece in the first quarter before the Tigers went on a 19-8 run in the second quarter to take a 24-13 halftime lead.
Carthage (8-3) continued its momentum in the third quarter and ballooned its advantage to more than 20 points before settling for the 14-point triumph.
“We were a little sloppy and rusty to start the game after being off for a few days,” Carthage coach Scott Moore said. “We made a good run in the third quarter to push the lead to over 20 (points) for a while. ... I’m proud of the way the girls came out and played Carthage basketball in the second half.”
Hailey Fullerton and Kianna Yates scored in double figures for Carthage with 22 and 12 points, respectively, while Brinna Ream chipped in seven points.
Rachel Riveros led the scoring for Branson with nine points.
The Tigers pick up play in the Pink & White at 6 p.m. tonight against Waynesville.
MOUNT VERNON GIRLS 55, CLEVER 44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lacy Stokes poured in 26 points to spark Mount Vernon past Clever on Monday night in the Pink & White.
Mount Vernon led 21-20 at halftime before the two teams found themselves in a 37-37 tie at the end of the third quarter.
The Mountaineers outscored Clever 18-7 in the fourth quarter to get the decision.
