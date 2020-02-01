CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers earned a signature win on Friday night.
Riding a big third quarter, Carthage defeated Nevada 53-43 in nonconference boys basketball action inside the Carthage High School gymnasium.
Nevada entered the night ranked 10th in Class 4 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Nevada led 22-20 at the half, but the hosts outscored the visitors 18-9 in the third period. The fourth quarter was nearly even, as Carthage outscored Nevada 15-12.
Sophomore guard Joel Pugh scored 13 points and senior guard Taris Jackson added 12 for Carthage (9-8). Patrick Carlton and Alex Martini chipped in nine points apiece.
Logan Applegate scored 20 points to lead Nevada (14-3), while Dalton Gayman added 10.
Nevada hosts Monett at 6 on Tuesday. Carthage is at Harrisonville at 2 today.
McAuley Catholic swept a pair of basketball games against visiting Exeter on Friday night.
McAuley won the boys contest 77-64 and the girls’game 72-28.
In the boys outing, Thomas Black poured in 23 points, Daniel Wagner 16 and Michael Dohmen 15 to spark McAuley, which led 36-25 at halftime.
Kris Allen topped Exeter with 31 points, while Corey Hilburn added 17 and Cameron Weston 10.
In the girls game, Kennedy DeRuy netted 25 points and Kaleigh Teeter 21 for the Warriors.
Lindsay Nelson had eight points to top Exeter, which trailed 36-15 at intermission.
Both McAuley teams return to action next week in the Mercy-Warrior Classic Tournament. The McAuley boys (4-14, 0-2 Ozark 7 Conference) play Providence Academy at 7 p.m. Monday, while the McAuley girls (13-5, 3-0 Ozark 7 Conference) play College Heights Christian junior varsity at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NEOSHO GIRLSEARN ROAD WIN
ANDERSON, Mo.—Up one at the break, the Neosho girls basketball team used a 10-4 run in the third period to earn a 29-24 win over rival McDonald County.
Olivia Hixson scored 13 points and Mary Dunbar added 10 for the Wildcats. Ragan Wilson’s nine points led the Mustangs.
Neosho led 23-16 at the end of the third period. The Wildcats, who were outscored by two in the fourth quarter, held off the Mustangs late.
Neosho is at Carl Junction at 6 on Tuesday. McDonald County is at Seneca at 6 on Tuesday.
