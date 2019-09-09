CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carthage captured the team crown and Pittsburg’s Samantha Maceli earned medalist honors at the Webb City Lady Cardinal Invitational golf tournament on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
With a pair of golfers in the top five, the Tigers turned in a team score of 372 to run away with the team championship, while Webb City (419) and Carl Junction (419) finished second and third, respectively, in the team standings after a tie-breaker.
A junior at Pittsburg High School, Maceli carded a 5-over-par 77 to claim individual honors. Maceli had the third-best score at last year’s Kansas Class 5A state tournament.
After Maceli, McDonald County’s Lily Allman finished second with a 79, Carthage’s Sara Golden took third with an 81 and Carl Junction’s Jenna Teeter was fourth with an 82. Carthage’s Hailey Bryant took fifth with an 83 and Pittsburg’s Hannah Holloman was sixth with an 87.
Also competing for the Tigers were Rylee Scott (96), Shaely Garrison (112) and Erin Waggoner (116).
It’s the fourth-straight tourney win for the Tigers.
“I’m proud of them,” Tigers coach Lowell Catron said. “Sara and Hailey played really well today. At this point, we’re just trying to eliminate high numbers.”
Webb City was led by Sarah Oathout’s 92 and Sydney French’s 96. Laya McAllister (109) and MaKayla Farris (122) also competed for the Cardinals.
Joplin was led by Emily Delman’s 92. Carl Junction’s second finisher was Abby Rogers, who carded a 105.
Kaitlyn Soden (113) and Britany Adcock (114) led Seneca.
Joplin is hosting the Lady Eagle Invitational on Wednesday at Schifferdecker Golf Course. Play begins at 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball
WEBB CITY EARNS ROAD WIN
AURORA, Mo. — With solid contributions from many, Webb City earned a 25-16, 25-20 win at Aurora in nonconference prep volleyball action.
Anna Swearengen led the Cardinals with 17 kills and 12 digs, while Maddy Peeples and Ashley Cates added seven kills apiece.
Webb City’s Allie Johnson contributed 18 assists and seven digs, while Anna Hettinger added 14 assists and five digs. Sage Crane added 13 digs, while Talyn Smith had 10 digs and Peeples chipped in nine digs.
The Cardinals (2-0) are at Springfield Central at 6 tonight.
Soccer
CUBS EDGE BULLDOGS IN 2OT
CARL JUNCTION, Mo.—Monett edged Carl Junction 3-2 in two overtimes in a nonconference prep soccer thriller.
Monett’s Loger Rordriguez scored in the 41st minute, but the Bulldogs tied it up five minutes later on Jose Figueroa’s penalty kick.
Carl Junction went ahead 2-1 on Zane Corbin’s goal in the 62nd minute, but the Cubs recorded an equalizer 10 minutes later when Joshua Patino scored.
Monett’s Esvin Merida scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period.
Carl Junction goalkeeper Dalton Carey recorded 20 saves.
“Our kids played really hard defensively,” Carl Junction assistant coach Glenn Helms said. “They had the ball on our end a lot. Dalton kept us in the game. He was under pressure all game, but he played great.”
The Bulldogs play at Branson at 6:30 tonight.
Tennis
TIGERS TOP CUBS
MONETT, Mo.—Carthage earned a 6-3 win over Monett in girls tennis action.
Winning singles matches for the Tigers were Bailey Rodebush, Hadley Hicklin, Hannah Dixon and Isabelle Johnston.
The Tigers (1-2) won two of three doubles matches, as Rodebush-Hicklin defeated Diana Rodriguez-Stacy Hurtado 8-5 and Dixon-Johnston beat Sofia Semerad-Meagan Hull 8-6.
At No. 3 doubles, Monett’s Sydney Parrigon-Katie Smith edged Carthage’s Lucy Butler-Shyanne Haddock 8-6.
Carthage hosts Joplin at 4:30 today.
College Heights 7, Cavaliers 2
Taylor Dunham defeated Audrey Neighmond 8-3 at No. 1 and College Heights dominated the remaining singles matches to upend Thomas Jefferson at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Dunham and Jaira Glaser defeated Neighmond and Johanna Jeyaraja in the No. 1 doubles match.
Thomas Jefferson (1-2) will play at Mount Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. College Heights hiked its record to 3-0.
SOFTBALL
Mustangs 9, Eagles 1
ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County turned a close game into a runaway, coming up with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to top Joplin.
The Mustangs (6-0) collected eight hits, compared to two for the Eagles, who committed four errors.
Madisyn Tracy got both hits for Joplin, going 2-for-3.
The Mustangs' Emily Emmert went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored. McDonald County was also led by Adasyn Leach, who went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Rita Santillan, who went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Alexa Hopkins struck out seven batters and walked one en route to tossing a two-hitter.
Joplin, which suffered its sixth loss in as many outings, will play at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. today.
McDonald County will be host to Reeds Spring at 4:30 p.m. today.
