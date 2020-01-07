REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Carthage wrestling team improved to 11-0 on the season after picking up 34-25 and 77-6 victories over Ozark and Reeds Spring, respectively, on Tuesday night.
In their dual with Ozark, Carthage was the beneficiary of back-to-back forfeits at 106 and 113 and went on to claim seven wins of 12 contested matches. Kale Schrader (220) accounted for Carthage’s lone fall while Eli Sneed (145), Brett Rockers (152), Kelten Campbell (150), Luke Gall (170) and Karen Vogt (195) each won by decision and Tanner Russow (120) by major decision.
Carthage received six forfeits in its triumph over Reeds Spring as Kip Castor (106), Russow, Selvin Estrada (126), Davion King (138), Sneed and Gall registered pins and Dagan Sappington (132) a technical fall.
Carthage takes part in the Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic on Saturday.
Cardinals split duals
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Webb City wrestling team split a pair of duals at Republic High School on Tuesday, defeating Republic 58-18 and falling to Glendale 39-18.
The Cardinals picked up 11 wins in their triumph over Republic and had eight individuals record falls in Kyler Carter (120), Luke Parsons (126), Josh Copher (132), Colton Gordon (170), Roger Carranco (182), Jacob Ott (195), Brody German (220) and Buddy Belcher (285). Also earning wins for Webb City were Donald Simonds (113), Brantley Carter (138) and Pryce Mason (145).
Glendale used four consecutive pins to go on a 24-0 run midway through its eventual win over Webb City, which finished with seven wins and five falls. Simonds, Copher, Brantley Carter, Ott and Belcher each pinned their opponents while Kyler Carter and Roger Carranco (182) won via decisions.
The Cardinals travel to Seneca for a dual with the Indians on Jan. 14.
BASKETBALL
Neosho boys 56, East Newton 44
NEOSHO, Mo. — A 15-5 run in the second quarter helped the Neosho boys team pull away in a 12-point victory over East Newton on Tuesday at Neosho High School.
The Wildcats (9-4) were led offensively by Landon Austin, Mason Gammons and Dalton Brodie, who scored 17, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Gammons led the game in 3-point makes with three.
Neosho plays host to Republic on Jan. 14.
CHC boys 70, Diamond 46
DIAMOND, Mo. — Curtis Davenport poured in a game-high 26 points to help lead the College Heights Christian boys over Diamond on Tuesday at Diamond High School.
The Cougars held a 35-25 lead at halftime before outscoring Diamond 40-21 in the second half.
CHC finished with four double-digit scorers in Davenport, Miller Long, Jacob Bogar and Connor Burton. Long logged five triples and finished with 19 points, while Bogar added 15 points and Burton 11 points.
College Heights plays Exeter on Friday at Ozark Christian College.
CHC girls 72, Diamond 20
DIAMOND, Mo. — Grace Bishop scored 21 points and Emmy Colin 17 as the College Heights Christian downed Diamond.
The Cougars jumped out a 46-4 lead by halftime and had 10 different players score in the contest. CHC improved to 9-1 on the season with the win.
College Heights takes on Exeter on Friday at OCC.
WEBB CITY GIRLS 60, Lamar 28
WEBB CITY, Mo.—Webb City raced out to an 18-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a win over Lamar inside the Cardinal Dome.
Webb City hiked its record to 7-5.
Jaydee Duda scored 19 points to lead Webb City, while Raven Vaughn added 15 and Peyton Hawkins had 10.
Kara Morey led Lamar with nine points and Sierra White had eight.
The Cardinals led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, Webb City was up 41-15.
Webb City hosts Rogersville on Thursday.
SARCOXIE 57, McAULEY 37
MILLER, Mo.—The McAuley Catholic boys basketball team lost to Sarcoxie at the Miller Tournament.
The Warriors led 29-22 at intermission, but the Bears went on an 18-6 run in the third period.
Daniel Wagner scored 19 of McAuley’s 37 points. Blake Ogle led Sarcoxie with 13 points.
McAuley Catholic (2-8) will conclude the tourney at 7:30 on Thursday against Fair Play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.