WASHBURN, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson volleyball team went the distance to down Southwest (Washburn) 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-25, 15-6) on Thursday night at Southwest High School.
For the Cavaliers (10-13), Laynie Solum had four aces and five kills, Sonia Carlton had four kills, Winning Hiebert two aces and 15 kills, Nico Carlton three aces and nine kills, and Yasmina Mohktar four aces.
Thomas Jefferson plays Exeter at Verona High School on Monday in the first round of the Class 1 District 8 tournament.
GOLF
Colgan girls win state
CHENEY, Kan. — St. Mary's Colgan had four top-10 finishers and earned the Class 3-2-1A girls golf state championship on Tuesday at Cherry Oaks Golf Club.
The Panthers had a two-day total of 713 and beat runner-up Colby by 22 strokes. The Panthers were consistent with their scoring, posting team scores of 357-356.
The Panthers three players among the top-5 — sophomore Ali Scripsick third with 86-86—172, senior Riley Root fourth with 88-88—176 and sophomore Greta Ison fifth with 92-87—179.
Colgan's Brenn Beykrich, a senior, tied for ninth place with 91-95—186. Sophomore Eleanor Smith shot 107-93—200.
The field included two more players from the CNC League. Frontenac senior Brianna Green shot 103-92—195, and Baxter Springs senior Lindi Schmelzer had 106-92—198.
Freshman Anna Starbuck of Colby won medalist honors with 77-81—158, and Plainville sophomore Corbyn Marquess was second with 81-84—165.
Pittsburg girls sixth
SALINA, Kan. — Pittsburg carded 355-359—714 to tie for sixth place in the Class 5A girls golf state tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.
The Purple Dragons' Samantha Maceli a senior, shot 70-75—145 to tie for second place with Elizabeth Grant of St. James Academy. Libby Green, a junior at Mill Valley, won the tournament with 69-74—143.
Other Pittsburg scores: Hannah Holloman 87-83—170, Madeline Wiske 98-99—197, Julianna Martinez 100-102—202 and Kiley Mussa 132-117—249.
Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel won the team title with 665, seven shots in front of runner-up Mill Valley.
Class 4A
EMPORIA, Kan. — Karlie Chipman of Fort Scott finished in sixth place to lead area performances in the Class 4A girls golf state tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Chipman posted two rounds of 87 for a 174 total, two shots out of a top-5 finish. Teammate Ryann Thurston shot 104-102—206.
Josie Hayward of Labette County carded 102-111—213, and Lara Wells of Girard had 126-131—257.
Payton Ginter of Wellington was medliast with 82-76—158, and Winfield won the team title by six shots over Wamego 737-744.
