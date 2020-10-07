Thomas Jefferson set school history on Wednesday afternoon.
The top-seeded Cavaliers defeated second-seeded Mount Vernon 5-2 in the Class 1 District 11 championship match on the Thomas Jefferson courts to earn the first girls tennis district tournament title in school history.
“I’m really proud of our girls and how they played,” Cavaliers coach Tom Brumfield said. “We have four seniors — Johanna Jeyaraj, Juliana Joseph, Sydney Stamps and Victoria Henson-Miyauchi — and this has been their goal.”
The Cavaliers (12-1), who lost in the district final one year ago, led 2-1 after doubles. Allison Ding and Jeyaraj beat Jasmine Sapiel-Emilee Smith 8-2 at No. 1, and Joseph-Stamps defeated Brooke Loftus-Abbie McDonald 8-5 at No. 2.
Mount Vernon picked up a point at No. 3 doubles as Jessica Anderson-Isabella Mosley downed Henson-Miyauchi/Jessica Joseph 8-4.
Thomas Jefferson then won three singles matches in straight sets to secure the victory — Ding over Sapiel 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Jeyaraj over Loftus 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 and Juliana Joseph over Smith 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
The Mountaineers’ Mosley beat Henson-Miyauchi 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.
With the district title, Thomas Jefferson advances to the four-team sectional meet on Monday at Rogersville.
The Cavaliers meet Harrisonville (9-3) in one match, and Bolivar (12-3) and Rogersville (8-3) are in the other bracket. The winners square off for a spot in the state tournament in Springfield.
But before that, Thomas Jefferson and Mount Vernon have entries in the singles and doubles sectional tournament on Friday at Harrisonville, beginning at 2 p.m.
The sectional format matches district champions against runners-up, and the winner advances to the state tournament.
In singles, Thomas Jefferson’s Allison Ding plays Nevada’s Eden Fisher, and Johanna Jeyaraj faces Aleia Phipps of Lamar.
The doubles pairings have Mount Vernon’s Jasmine Sapiel-Emilee Smith against Emily Bourassa-Laura Kimmell of Nevada and Thomas Jefferson’s Juliana Joseph-Sydney Stamps against Kaelin Holden-Kara Lemmer of Harrisonville.
Joplin loses opener
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Joplin bowed 5-1 to fourth-seeded Lee’s Summit on Monday in the first round of the Class 3 team district tournament.
Lee’s Summit led 2-1 after doubles, with the Eagles’ Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts winning 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.
The host wrapped up the match with straight-set victories at No. 2, No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
Lee’s Summit lost to top-seeded Lee’s Summit West 5-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday, and Lee’s Summit West downed Lee’s Summit North 5-1 in Wednesday’s final.
The Eagles’ Cardenas-Watts will compete in the state tournament doubles bracket in Springfield.
SOFTBALL
Carthage 3, Neosho 1
NEOSHO, Mo. — Jensyn Elder tossed a two-hitter as the Tigers trimmed Neosho on the Wildcats’ diamond.
Elder struck out six batters and walked one. She lost her shutout bid in the sixth when Baylie Bowers singled and scored on Sierra Jones’ sacrifice fly.
Abbie Carpenter singled in the second inning for the Wildcats’ other hit.
Leadoff hitter Landry Cochran went 3-for-3 to account for half of Carthage’s hits and scored two runs. Natalie Roderiguez, Makayla Jennings and Kate Potter each had one hit.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Potter drew a walk to start the inning, stole second and moved to third on Cochran’s single. Roderiguez and Jennings followed with consecutive run-scoring singles.
Carthage made it 3-0 in the fifth when Cochran walked and eventually stole home as part of a double steal.
Neosho pitcher Brittany Winchester fanned three batters and walked two.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cassville Invitational
CASSVILLE, Mo. — Carl Junction’s girls and Lamar’s boys captured team championships Tuesday in the Cassville Invitational.
The Bulldogs, with two runners in the top-10 and two more in the top-20, accumulated 58 points, followed by Neosho 79, East Newton 91 and Cassville 93.
Kiersten Potter of Lamar won the race in 20 minutes, 6 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. Aurora’s Kaci Singer was second in 20:20, followed by Ellie Hicks of East Newton, Aubrey Boatwright of Aurora and Alanza Montez of Carl Junction.
The second five had Cassville’s Annie Moore in sixth, Neosho’s Riley Kemna in seventh, Cassville’s Jolie Evans in eighth, Carl Junction’s Hannah Franks in ninth and Neosho’s Bailey Miller in 10th.
College Heights Christian took sixth in the team standings with 116 points. Grace Bishop was the Cougars’ top finisher, taking 12th.
Kendall Ramsey of McAuley Catholic was 20th.
Lamar, led by individual winner Joe Kremp, scored 55 points in the boys race. Neosho and Carl Junction tied for second with 70, and East Newton was fourth with 88.
Kremp’s time was 16:15, and he beat runner-up Kelton Sorrell of East Newton by five seconds. Kaden Cole of Neosho took third, followed by Travis Sickles of Southwest, Ethan Pittsenbarger of Lamar, Collin Emmert of Carl Junction, Julio Cruz Jr. of Monett, Pace Evans of Cassville, Logan Carnes of Carl Junction and Christian Long of Southwest.
Derrick McMillan of College Heights placed 17th, and Thomas Black of McAuley Catholic was 36th.
Prep roundup
