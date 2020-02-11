Thomas Jefferson started fast and withstood a College Heights Christian comeback in the third quarter to post a 57-46 victory in boys basketball action Tuesday night in the Cavaliers' gymnasium.
Chase Kellenberger netted 12 points to lead the Cavaliers (14-8, 2-1 Ozark 7 Conference) to a 19-8 lead after one quarter, and they stretched the lead to 32-16 at the intermission.
The Cougars (14-8, 1-2) outscored Thomas Jefferson 19-8 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 40-35, but the Cavaliers held a 17-11 scoring advantage in the last eight minutes.
Kellenberger finished with 17 points, and Dylan Dean-Heck and Brock Conklin contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Connor Burton scored 14 points to lead College Heights.
CHC GIRLS 60, THOMAS JEFFERSON 18
Emmy Colin hit six 3-point goals during a 24-point performance as College Heights registered its 20th victory of the season.
Khloe Burk added 16 points for the Cougars (20-2), who led 39-8 at halftime.
Sydney Tamps scored 10 points for the Cavaliers.
Conference games later this week have Thomas Jefferson at Exeter on Thursday and College Heights at McAuley Catholic on Friday night.
CARTHAGE GIRLS 61, NEOSHO 50
NEOSHO, Mo. — Hailey Fullerton scored 24 points to lead Carthage (12-9, 2-3 COC), while Kianna Yates added 18.
Olivia Hixson led Neosho with 15 points, hitting four treys. Mary Dunbar added 12 and Brylee King chipped in 10 for the Wildcats (6-15, 0-5 COC).
With seven early points from Fullerton, Carthage held a 14-8 lead at the end of the first period.
The Tigers expanded their halftime advantage to 30-19, and the visitors led 47-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Neosho outscored Carthage 20-14 in the fourth period, but the Tigers held on.
Carthage hosts Willard on Friday. Neosho hosts Branson on Friday.
CARTHAGE BOYS 60, NEOSHO 44
NEOSHO, Mo. — Patrick Carlton paced three Tigers in double figures with 16 points. Alex Martini added 14 points and Taris Jackson had 10.
Carthage improved to 11-10 overall and 2-3 in the COC.
Mason Gammons scored 16 to lead Neosho (12-8, 1-4 COC). He was the lone Wildcat in double figures.
The game was tied at 20 at the break, but Carthage took a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Carthage hosts Willard on Friday. Neosho hosts Branson on Friday.
GOLDEN CITY BOYS 67, McAULEY 55
GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys fell in an early 20-5 hole and never fully recovered in their setback to Golden City.
The Warriors (5-17) outscored Golden City in the second and third quarters to trim the deficit to nine points, 47-38, before the Eagles clinched the triumph with a 20-17 advantage in the fourth.
Daniel Wagner led McAuley in scoring with 22 points.
Golden City's Lane Dunlap captured game honors with 23 points.
The Warriors play host to College Heights at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
McAULEY GIRLS 40, GOLDEN CITY 34
GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Short-handed McAuley Catholic received a game-high 23 points from Taylor Schiefelbein as the Warriors (16-6, 4-0 Ozark 7) handed Golden City (15-6, 2-1) its first conference setback.
The Warriors had just six players available for the contest.
The first half ended in a 14-14 tie before McAuley went on a 9-3 run in the third quarter. Both teams scored 17 in the final quarter.
Schiefelbein led the team in 3-point makes with three while Kennedy DeRuy added nine points and Liz Motazedi seven points.
Brooke Beerly led the Golden City scoring with 14 points.
McAuley plays host to College Heights on Friday.
