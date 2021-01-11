The Thomas Jefferson girls let a nip-and-tuck basketball game slip away in the fourth quarter as visiting Lighthouse Christian Academy from Springfield claimed a 39-32 victory Monday night.
The Cavaliers held a 15-14 halftime edge and trailed 25-24 after three quarters but were outscored 14-8 in the final period.
Sydney Stamps, who hit the last five points of the second quarter to provide Thomas Jefferson with a one-point edge at intermission, led the Cavaliers with 13 points.
Laken Popejoy netted 14 points and Riley Braker 12 to top Lighthouse, which won its first game in four outings.
Thomas Jefferson (0-7) will host Southwest of Washburn at 6 p.m. today.
Thomas Jefferson boys 60, Sarcoxie 42
SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Cavaliers raced to a 39-16 halftime lead and never looked back in defeating host Sarcoxie.
Caden Myers collected 26 points, while teammate Dhruv Gheewala added 13 to pace the Cavaliers.
Michael Misner led the Bears (5-4) with 17 points.
Sarcoxie will play at Southwest at 6 p.m. today.
Thomas Jefferson will entertain Sheldon at 5 p.m. Friday in the Cavaliers' homecoming.
