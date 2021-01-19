LIBERAL, Mo. — Class 1 No. 8 Thomas Jefferson continues to play like one of the better teams in the area.
The top-seeded Cavaliers (11-1) stretched their winning streak to nine games after defeating Northeast Vernon County 82-44 in the first round of the Tony Dubray Tournament on Tuesday night at Liberal High School.
Thomas Jefferson opened a 23-8 advantage over Northeast Vernon County and didn’t look back. The Cavaliers extended their lead with a 29-12 third quarter to make it 71-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Caden Myers had a big night for Thomas Jefferson, posting a game-high 25 points while burying nine field goals and a pair of triples. Dhruv Gheewala scored 15 of his 21 points in the third quarter.
Jay Ball added 12 points while Drew Goodhope had nine. For Northeast Vernon County (1-5), Kylan Bachand had 14 points to lead the way.
Next up, Thomas Jefferson plays fifth-seeded Sarcoxie, a 49-46 victor over Liberal, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Main Gym in the semifinal round.
In other games, Sarcoxie (6-6) held off a resurgent Liberal team in the second half to win 49-46 and advance to the semifinal round.
The Bears, who led 24-13 at halftime. featured three players in double digits, led by 13 points from Terio Asterio. Michael Misner had 12 points while Drake Acheson chipped in 10.
For Liberal (6-6), Caleb Suschnick scored a game-high 17 points. On the consolation side of the bracket, the Bulldogs play Northeast Vernon County at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Second-seeded Galena rolled past Bronaugh 71-15 and advanced to a Thursday night semifinal against St. Mary’s Colgan.
The Bulldogs (5-1) finished with two players in double figures, led by Brett Sarwinski’s 17 points. Maverick Harmon added 13 points while Zane Turner added nine.
Kyle Harrell scored a team-high nine points for Bronaugh (6-5).
Colgan (4-4) jumped out to a 40-17 halftime lead en route to a 66-34 decision over Northeast.
Colgan had three players reach double figures in scoring — Aidan Fleming (15), Jalen Van Becelaere (11) and Caleb Hamilton (10).
Northeast’s Karter Dugan led all scorers with 23 points.
In Monday night’s girls games, fourth-seeded Liberal topped Northeast 40-38, second-seeded Galena beat Nevada’s junior varsity 46-31, third-seeded Bronaugh dropped Northeast Vernon County 46-34 and top-seeded St. Mary’s Colgan defeated Thomas Jefferson 68-15.
The Panthers (7-0) were led by Lauren Torrance with 24 points and Kaitlin Crossland with 13.
For the Cavaliers, Sydney Stamps had five points. Colgan plays Liberal today at 5:30 p.m. in the Main Gym in the semifinal round of the Tony Dubray Classic in Liberal. On the consolation side of the bracket, Thomas Jefferson plays Northeast today at 5:15.
Lancer Classic
CHEROKEE, Kan. — The College Heights Christian boys moved out to a 35-22 halftime lead and went on to down McAuley Catholic 66-53 in the Lancer Classic Tournament at Southeast High School.
Miller Long highlighted scoring for College Heights with 30 points, while teammate Hagen Beck added 16.
Thomas Black had 21 points and Matthew Dohmen 10 for McAuley.
McAuley (4-7) plays Wichita Independent at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, and College Heights will play top-seeded Erie at the same time.
Carl Junction boys 54, Lebanon 40
LEBANON, Mo. — The Bulldogs capitalized on a third-quarter scoring advantage to move past the host Yellowjackets.
Carl Junction (3-13) held a 23-20 halftime edge and outscored Lebanon 19-12 in the third period to gain the upper hand.
Alex Baker netted 16 points and Josh Corry 12 to top the Bulldogs.
Neosho boys 58, Willard 56
WILLARD, Mo —A 22-point third quarter burst fueled Neosho (9-6) to a slim victory over Willard (6-9) in a Central Ozark Conference clash.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats.
Senior Landon Austin, who knocked down two triples, poured in a team-high 24 points to lead Neosho. Chase Flynn added 12 points while Dalton Brodie and Isaiah Green chipped in eight apiece.
Willard’s Trey Pulford tied with Austin for a game-high 24 points.
WRESTLING
Joplin splits duals
FRONTENAC, Kan. — Joplin posted six pins en route to a 52-18 victory over Independence (Kansas) to open a triangular match at Frontenac High School.
The Eagles then dropped a close dual to Frontenac 42-36 in their second match.
The Eagles’ pins against Independence came from Sam Melton at 106 pounds, Jack Stanley at 152, Brenden Mynatt at 160, Brayden Thomas at 182, Luke Gunn at 220 and Gunner Price at 285. Mynatt, Thomas and Gunn all won in the first minute.
Against Frontenac, Joplin had first-period falls from Melton (106), Jabin Brown (113) and Price (285) plus a second-period pin from Stanley.
Joplin has a home match at 6 p.m. Thursday against Kickapoo.
Marshfield sweeps Webb City
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Marshfield used pins by Marcus Gritts (126 pounds), Braeden Brooks (145), Ben Wirtel (160) and five forfeits to beat Webb City 52-27.
The Cardinals had falls from Brayden Hollingsworth at 170, Roger Carranco at 182 and Jacob Ott at 195, a 7-5 decision by Colt Taylor at 120 plus a forfeit.
The two schools also held a girls dual, which the Bluejays won 72-6.
The Cardinals’ points came on a forfeit to Morgan Brannon at 151 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.